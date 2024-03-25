How to watch TikTok videos on a plane

Did you know you can watch TikTok videos on a plane without any wi-fi? You can even watch TikTok while in airplane mode. Here’s how you do it.

As the summer months creep closer and Spring Break is just around the corner, many people will spend hours traveling to their vacation destinations. Because of this, social media has been filled with people sharing their travel hacks to help fellow travelers have a better experience.

One of these hacks is how to make TikTok work without wi-fi. If you know you’ll spend a few hours on a plane or in a car with no wifi, you can actually download videos on TikTok to watch. It will even work while you have your device in airplane mode.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about watching TikToks without any wifi.

How to watch TikTok in airplane mode

Before you get onto a flight, or somewhere where you won’t have access to wifi, just follow these simple steps to be able to continue watching TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Head to your profile and click the three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner Select ‘Settings and Privacy’ and scroll down to ‘Cache & Cellular’ Tap ‘Offline Videos’ It will show a selection of options: 50 videos (30 minutes of watch time)

100 videos (50 minutes of watch time)

150 videos (70 minutes of watch time)

200 videos (120 minutes of watch time) Select your choice before clicking ‘Download’

When you next open TikTok while on Airplane Mode, a notice will pop up at the bottom reading: “Watch your offline videos”. This will allow you to watch all the videos you previously downloaded.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories