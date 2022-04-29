How to do TikTok’s skin tone trend

TikTok users are garnering thousands of views and likes by participating in a trend that has them sampling the color of their skin, hair, eyes, and other parts of themselves. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Video platform TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media apps out there, with new users joining every day to join in on some of the trends and challenges that are sweeping their For You Page.

The app has seen a whole host of different trends, from bizarre food combos to straight-up dangerous challenges, and users are often in with a chance of going viral by participating.

The latest trend to do the rounds on the app is the ‘skin tone trend’ or the ‘color trend.’

To take part, users will sample the color of their skin, hair, eyes, and other parts of their face and body, and will compile screenshots of these flat colors into a video.

Some haven’t just done the trend on themselves, but friends and family too, and many have garnered tens of thousands of likes for their videos.

How to do the TikTok skin tone trend

There are a variety of different methods you can use to achieve the same results for this trend, but this is just one of the possible ways you can do it. For this method, you will also need to have Instagram installed on your device.

Simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on the ‘Your Story’ button. Select an image featuring the body part or feature you want to select the color of. Click the three dots in the top right, then ‘Draw.’ Select the color picker tool at the bottom of the screen. Drag the cursor to the part of the photo you want to use. Press and hold the screen until it floods with the color you picked. Click ‘Done.’ Go to the three dots again, then click ‘Save.’ Head to TikTok and click the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. In the bottom right corner, click ‘Upload,’ and select the image of the block color you just made. Use the text tool to write which part of your body it is.

You can add as many different colors as you can fit in a video, and some people even choose to show multiple colors for the same part of their body, (eyes, for example.)

