What is “broccoli freckles” on TikTok? Bizarre beauty trend explained

One of the latest, and possibly weirdest, trends to come from the beauty side of TikTok recently is broccoli freckles, which includes using a broccoli head to add freckles to your face.

TikTok has seen its fair share of beauty trends throughout the years, some better than others. From drinking borax to detox the body to the vampire skin makeup trend, the internet has seen it all – or so we thought.

One of the biggest beauty trends in recent years has been freckles, as people are seen drawing on, or even tattooing fake tattoos on their cheeks.

But as drawing on your own freckles brings the risk of just looking weird, people have tried to find the best technique to nail the fake freckles trend – and they now believe they’ve found it.

Article continues after ad

What is the broccoli freckles trend?

The trend first started when beauty creator abisskincare on TikTok posted a video of herself using a head of broccoli to add fake freckles to her cheeks in a makeup tutorial.

Article continues after ad

The video has since been removed from TikTok but is still up on Instagram where it has 27,000 views.

To take part in the trend, simply start by applying a darker shade than normal of concealer or bronzer to the broccoli head. Then you stamp the coated broccoli head onto your cheekbones and nose, where you typically get freckles from the sun, and it leaves behind a soft group of freckle-like dots.

Article continues after ad

However, the results will depend on how much product you use and how heavy you stamp it on your face.

Swedish model and creator Cajsa Wessberg, 33, scored over 47.7 million views in a demonstration of the hack on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, Kirsty Sarah questioned the trend after seeing Cajsa’s video of the beauty trend, but that didn’t stop her from trying it, with over 2.3 million people eagerly watching the process.

“I don’t know what I just witnessed but I am a hundred percent down,” she said in the video, with a broccoli head in her hand.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe I needed to do not so deep of a shade,” she said after applying the darker concealer. “But it’s giving freckles!”

Article continues after ad

After patting some of the excess product off her face with a tissue, she advised that “a little [concealer] goes a long way.”

Though Kirsty’s husband looked confused when he walked in and saw her applying makeup with the broccoli head, and later joked: “It’s a vegan product!”