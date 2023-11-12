How to get the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup filter on TikTok

The spooky ‘uncanny valley’ makeup trend is all the rage now, and there’s even a TikTok filter inspired by it. Here’s how you can get the new effect.

TikTok‘s vast array of filters and effects often evolve into viral trends that take over the platform completely, and get thousands to participate in them.

Recently, the app has seen a surge in videos where users transform themselves into humanoid robots, using makeup to replicate the creepy ‘uncanny valley’ look. The fad is inspired by the eerie sensation experienced when looking at an AI or robot that closely resembles a human.

For those who want to participate in this spooky trend, but lack the makeup skills to do so, TikToker Art by Alyssa has created a makeup filter that can give anyone that eerie feeling.

The ‘uncanny valley’ effect applies a realistic, AI-like appearance to the user’s face. The resulting look is very unsettling, making it perfect for those who want to join the trend and freak out their viewers.

How to get the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup filter

You can access the uncanny valley makeup filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen. In the bottom left corner, tap on ‘Effects.’ Click on the magnifying glass, and search for ‘uncanny valley makeup.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the filter should apply automatically.

Now you can easily join the ‘uncanny valley’ TikTok trend, and experiment with a look that blurs the line between human and robot, all without the need for complex makeup skills.

If you want to try out more of TikTok's most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

