What is the “water droplet eye trend” on TikTok and how to do it?

A new trend on TikTok has seen users show off the details in their iris using a water droplet for extra focus. Here is how to join in.

A breeding ground for new and creative trends, TikTok has once more birthed a new challenge that users can’t seem to get enough of.

This latest viral trend taking over the platform is all about showing off your eyes and filming the intricate details your iris has to offer.

The key to capturing a close-up with impeccable quality? Using a water droplet over your camera. Here is exactly what this challenge is all about and how to join in.

What is the “water droplet eye trend” on TikTok?

The idea behind the “water droplet eye trend” (known also as the “eye trend” or “water eye challenge”) is to use a water droplet to focus your camera and catch impeccable detail.

TikTok users participating in the trend usually begin their video by showing themselves placing a drop of water onto their camera lens, whether that be with their finger or an actual dropper.

They then bring their face incredibly close to the camera in order to zoom in on one eye. When the video comes into focus, the eye can be seen in HD quality — every eyelash, the ciliary zone, and the pupil are all on display.

Viewers have been obsessing over the water droplet eye trend, stating it feels “intimate” and allows one to peer inside the “soul” of the person participating.

It is also a great way to see your own eyes from a closer perspective, showing all the details usually missed when simply looking at a mirror.

How to do the “water droplet eye trend” on TikTok?

For those looking to join in and investigate all the details in their eyes, here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to participate in the trend.