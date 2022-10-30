What is the viral ‘vampire skin’ makeup trend on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTokers are loving a viral makeup trend that makes their skin look like ‘vampire skin’ — here’s everything to know about the makeup trick and how to try it for yourself.

Throughout the month of October, users on TikTok have been sharing a huge number of videos about Halloween, including everything from costume ideas, to makeup tips, and seasonal recipes.

People have been experimenting with different makeup looks in the lead-up to Halloween, and one of the most popular trends this time around has been the ‘vampire skin’ trick.

Originally posted by user imonaugust, this trend involves mixing your foundation with liquid glitters in order to recreate ‘vampire skin’ inspired by the vampires from the popular Twilight franchise, who notably sparkle in the sun.

Viewers loved the simple but effective makeup trick, with many saying they wanted to try it themselves, potentially as part of their costume for this Halloween.

“I genuinely want this to go viral cause I love glitter sm I just want to see people all glittered up,” August wrote in the comments.

The video went on to get over 300,000 likes and 1.8 million views, and it prompted many to try out the trend for themselves in their own makeup looks.

People have been experimenting with a variety of different liquid glitters, as well as different colored highlighters, eyeshadows, and other products that also have glitter in them to really go all out on the effect.

If you want to try the trend out for yourself, just take your preferred foundation and put some on the back of your hand, before adding some liquid highlighter next to it. There are no strict rules to the amount of product you should use, so you might have to experiment with different amounts depending on how obvious you want the glitter effect to be.

Mix the products on your hand, and then apply it to your face as you normally would. You can also add more highlighter or glitter eyeshadow on top to enhance the effect.

This trend has generated millions of views across the platform, and people are loving the simple but effective makeup trick.