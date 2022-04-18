What is TikTok’s viral Sprite challenge?

TikTok users are going viral by participating in the Sprite challenge, which sees people attempting to drink an entire bottle of Sprite without burping.

Video app TikTok is home to the internet’s most viral content, including a whole host of challenges and trends which have blown up over the years, and have had thousands of users getting involved.

The latest wild challenge to dominate the app is the so-called ‘Sprite challenge.’ This trend has users attempting to drink an entire bottle of Sprite or other carbonated drink quickly and without burping. While it might not seem like it would be too difficult at first glance, hundreds of users are finding out just how impossible the task is, going viral with their hilarious fails.

Some who have tried out the challenge have started off fairly confidently, but it only takes a few seconds for the Sprite to start taking effect, and for panic to set in.

TikToker Tucker Reynolds went insanely viral with his rendition of the challenge, garnering over 3 million likes and 19 million views for the clip in which he made it most of the way through the bottle, burping with just a little bit left to go.

In response to a comment, he wrote: “I THOUGHT PEOPLE WERE BEING DRAMATIC. I didn’t know the need to burp happens instantly hahaha.”

“My toxic trait is thinking I could do it no problem,” one commenter wrote, another saying, “I haven’t laughed this hard in so long.”

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards also attempted the challenge, and afterward, she described it as “the worst thing [she’s] ever done.”

TikTok has even put a warning on some videos saying, “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt,” so if you want to give the trend a go, just bear that warning in mind.

Although plenty of the trends on the app are completely harmless, there are some dangerous trends that have had experts and police warn people against trying them, including the Sleepy Chicken trend and the fire mirror challenge.