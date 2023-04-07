TikTok users are loving a viral trend where people show what their hair looks like in different colors — if you want to try this trend out for yourself, here’s everything to know about how to do it.

There are a huge number of trends that have gone viral on TikTok over the years, and many of them have been inspired by the different effects that are available on the app and on CapCut.

One of the latest trends to take off on the platform is the Hair Color Change trend, using FaceApp and a CapCut effect.

This trend changes your hair color with a sliding transition effect, and many have garnered thousands of views and likes for showing what they would look like with a different hair color.

If you want to try this trend out for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to do the Hair Color Change trend on TikTok

To get this effect, you will first need to make sure you have the editing apps FaceApp and CapCut installed. Then, just do as follows:

Open FaceApp Choose a picture of you Go to ‘Hair Colors’ and select the color you want to try out (you may need to sign up to the free trial to access certain colors) Save the image to your camera roll Open TikTok Find a video that’s doing the Hair Color Change trend (you can do this by searching for the term in the search bar) Above the original poster’s username, tap ‘CapCut – Try this template’ Then, click ‘Use Template in CapCut’ Tap ‘Use Template’ Select the original image of you, and the new image with your hair color change (you may have to put the edited image in before the original) Preview the video, then tap ‘Export’ to save and share it

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

