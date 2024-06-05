What is the viral ‘eye color bracelet’ trend on TikTok?

The endearing ‘eye color bracelet’ trend is going viral on TikTok, which sees couples making personalized bracelets for each other.

TikTok trends involving people’s significant others often become some of the most popular fads on the app. Whether it’s an artistic challenge like ‘Paint your partner‘ or a 12-question relationship test, there are plenty of trends that couples can take part in.

The latest one to make the rounds is the adorable ‘eye color bracelet’ trend that sees couples celebrate their relationship in a unique and personalized manner.

What is the ‘eye color bracelet’ TikTok trend?

The trend sees people creating bracelets that reflect the eye color of their significant other. It’s a fun and intimate craft project that couples are enjoying together, and it’s been spreading widely across the social media app.

Many people are showing their creative process and the final products through short TikTok clips that often go viral. The bracelets themselves are made by gathering a selection of colored beads that match the eye color of one’s partner, along with some elastic for threading.

Some are making two separate bracelets, each representing their partner’s eye color. For instance, one might be entirely green and the other completely brown, depending on the eye colors involved.

Most TikTokers, however, are creating two identical bracelets that incorporate a mix of both partners’ eye colors, like alternating beads in shades like brown and blue.

How to do the ‘eye color bracelet’ TikTok trend

If you want to take part in this trend, the first step is to visit a craft store to pick up the necessary supplies: colored beads that match you and your partner’s eye colors and some elastic for threading. Decide on a design, measure and cut the elastic to fit each wrist, then secure a knot at one end.

Begin threading the beads according to your chosen pattern. Once finished, tie the ends of the elastic together to complete your bracelet.

Videos featuring eye color bracelets have been amassing millions of views and likes across the app. The fad comes weeks after the wholesome ‘sunrise or sunset’ couple trend took off on TikTok.

