How to do a ‘Boomerang’ on Snapchat

Snapchat has its own version of the wildly popular Boomerang feature on Instagram — here’s everything to know about how to make a Bounce video.

Snapchat continues to be one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, with millions of people using the app to communicate each day.

On Instagram, there is a hugely popular video feature called Boomerang, which created videos that loop in a specific style.

Snapchat even has its own version of the feature called Bounce, which has proven to be popular among users as well.

If you want to make a ‘Boomerang’ on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat Snapchat is used by millions of people every day who used the app to chat with their friends.

How to make a Bounce on Snapchat

To make a Bounce video on Snapchat, you’ll just need to do as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Snapchat Hold the camera button to film a short video On the right side of the screen, tap the infinity icon until it says ‘Bounce’ This should give your video the ‘Boomerang’ effect. After this, you can add extra options to your video like text or stickers, before sending it as normal.

Many users have used this effect to create interesting stories, and with so many options now available on the app, many end up spending a while customizing their messages and stories.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat