How to half swipe on Snapchat

Using the half swipe technique, you can read a message on Snapchat without alerting the sender that you’ve read it. Here’s how to do it.

Social media platform Snapchat is popular for its transient nature of messages, offering a unique way to communicate with friends and family online.

While the app provides a fun and interactive platform, it also presents some challenges, such as the inability to read a direct message without immediately alerting the sender.

Fortunately, you can use the half swipe (also called a half slide) trick to preview a message without actually opening it, thereby not triggering a ‘read’ notification to the sender.

This skill could come in handy in numerous scenarios, for example, when you want to take a bit more time to formulate a thoughtful response, or when you simply can’t respond immediately. Utilizing the half-swipe feature can help ease the pressure of instant replies.

How to perform a half swipe on Snapchat

Understanding and learning this technique can seem a bit tricky at first, but with some practice, you can seamlessly incorporate it into your Snapchat routine. To half-swipe on Snapchat, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Tap the ‘Chat’ tab. On the ‘Chat’ screen, find the conversation where you want to read a message. Don’t tap the conversation or you’ll end up opening it. Press and hold the sender’s profile icon and slowly swipe to the right, but don’t release your swipe just yet. You can read the message when you swipe to the right. Keep your fingers on the screen while you do so. Once you’ve finished reading, drag your finger back to the left so the message is closed. Then, release your swipe.

This trick only works for reading messages; you can’t view Snaps with a half swipe. It’s also important to note that the half swipe is not an official feature, so it may stop working anytime with future app updates.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

