How to delete TikTok videos

If you’ve decided you want to clear your TikTok account of some of your old content, or want to completely re-upload something, you’ll first need to know how to delete videos.

With TikTok continuing its exponential climb in popularity, more and more people are joining the app to take a look at some of the internet’s most viral content.

While some like to simply browse through other people’s videos on their For You Page, many are posting videos of their own, either just for fun or because they want to start generating a solid following on the app.

Advertisement

TikTok has added a whole range of editing and sharing features that make creating and uploading content easier than ever, but naturally, there might come a time where you need to delete a video for whatever reason — whether that’s because you plan to re-upload it or because you want it gone from your page for good.

How to delete a video on TikTok

Fortunately, deleting a video on TikTok is not a complicated process. Here’s all you have to do:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Me’ tab. Tap on the video you want to delete from your profile. Click the three dots in the bottom-right corner. Scroll along and select the Delete button, then click ‘Delete’ again when prompted to confirm.

If you don’t want to delete the video entirely but just want to restrict who can see it, follow the steps above until you click on the three dots, and tap ‘Privacy settings.’ From there you can change the video to ‘Only me’ so that others will not be able to view it.