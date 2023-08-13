How to delete Snapchat messages

There might be times when you want to delete messages on Snapchat, whether that’s for privacy reasons or simply to declutter a conversation. Here’s everything to know about how to do it.

Social media platform Snapchat has redefined the way we communicate by offering messages, images, and videos that disappear shortly after they’re viewed.

The app allows two primary types of interactions: snaps, which are photos or videos, and chats, which are text messages. Once a snap is viewed, it disappears forever, unless the user has chosen to replay it. Meanwhile, chats vanish after they’re read, but can stick around a bit longer if they’re not opened.

While the app’s renowned for its temporary nature, there are times when users may wish to manually remove a message. Whether it’s to clear a cluttered chat screen, ensure privacy, or simply undo a mistakenly sent message, understanding how to delete messages can be incredibly useful.

How to delete messages on Snapchat

Deleting messages on Snapchat is a simple process. Here’s how to do it:

Open Snapchat. Swipe right to access the chat screen. Find the message you want to delete. Press and hold on it. Tap ‘Delete’ to remove it permanently. Confirm the deletion.

Once a direct message is deleted, it cannot be retrieved, so make sure to double-check before finalizing the deletion.

The recipient will be able to see that a message was removed in chat. And remember, this only deletes it from your view and does not impact what the recipient might have already seen or saved.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

