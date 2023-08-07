How to temporarily deactivate your Snapchat account

If you want to take a short break from Snapchat, but you aren’t yet ready to commit to fully deleting your account, you could try temporarily deactivating it. Here’s how to do so.

For many years now, Snapchat has become a prominent social media platform, allowing users to share disappearing pictures, videos, and chat with friends and family.

With various filters and engaging features, it provides a fun and interactive way to communicate. However, there may be instances when a user might want to take a break from the platform, and temporarily deactivating your account can provide that needed respite.

Deactivating your Snapchat temporarily doesn’t mean you’re losing all your data or connections. Instead, it simply suspends your account for a period, during which others can’t interact with your profile. You can always reactivate it if you decide to return.

How to temporarily deactivate Snapchat

If you need to take a short break from Snapchat, here’s how temporarily deactivate your account:

Go to the Snapchat accounts portal. Log in with your username and password. Once logged in, scroll down to the ‘Account Information’ section. Click on ‘Delete My Account.’ This will lead you to a page with both temporary deactivation and permanent deletion options. Enter your password again to proceed. Press the ‘Continue’ button to confirm that you want to deactivate your account temporarily. You may be asked to provide a reason for deactivating your account. Select an option or enter a comment. Confirm the temporary deactivation, and your account will be suspended.

Your account will remain deactivated for 30 days. To reactivate it, simply log back in on the app, and it will be restored. If you don’t reactivate within 30 days, the account will be permanently deleted, and all associated data will be lost.

