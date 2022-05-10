Hot tub streamers hit out at Twitch for “unjustified” bans for ‘bikini streams’

Twitch hot tub streamers ‘SpookyUnagi’ and ‘SpoopyKitt’ are accusing the Amazon-owned platform of banning them for ‘unjustified’ reasons following consecutive bans in a week.

Bikini and hot tub streams have long been a controversial subject on Twitch. Originally part of the ‘Just Chatting’ category, bikini streams ended up getting their own category in the form of ‘Pools, Hot Tubs & Beaches’ after months of debate back in 2021.

Now, amid a series of bans on the site relating to bikini content, some streamers are under the impression that Twitch is trying to get rid of those streams from the site as a whole.

Advertisement

In May, streamers SpoopyKitt and SpookyUnagi were hit with bans on the platform despite claiming that their content hadn’t changed. In a series of posts, the two hit out at Twitch, calling their suspensions “unjustified.”

@twitch @TwitchSupport So this doesn't happen for the 3rd time in a week. Please let me know what I am doing wrong. I am doing NOTHING different than what I have been doing for a year. https://t.co/4JGnbH6Gtt — SpookyUnagi (@SpookyUnagi) May 9, 2022

Bikini streamers take aim at Twitch for bans

Following her second ban in a week, Unagi explained how she was completely in the dark and had no idea what she had been doing to violate the site’s rules.

Read More: TikToker goes viral after attempt to storm octagon at UFC 274 goes wrong

“So this doesn’t happen for the 3rd time in a week. Please let me know what I am doing wrong,” she said, tagging Twitch. “I am doing NOTHING different than what I have been doing for a year.”

Advertisement

“If Twitch wants to remove bikini streaming, then do it. It’s their company and their prerogative,” she added. “But the category still exists. Clearer guidance needs to be posted.”

“Twitch allows creators to build a career and a life producing content they have allowed for a year. Independent contractors working essentially ‘for’ Twitch purchase houses, cars, assets, leverage income for investments,” she said in another thread. “And they threaten to take it all away with unjustified bans.”

Twitch allows creators to build a career and a life producing content they have allowed for a year Independent contractors working essentially "for" Twitch purchase houses, cars, assets, leverage income for investments And they threaten to take it all away with unjustified bans — SpookyUnagi (@SpookyUnagi) May 9, 2022

Streamer SpoopyKitt echoed her friend’s sentiment, commenting, “[I’ve been] hula hoop dancing in the hot tub for a year so I don’t know why it would be considered ‘sexually suggestive’ all of a sudden.”

Advertisement

To further complicate things, streamers have been concerned about a blog post on Twitch that‘ clarified’ its sexual content policy, but included no updates on bikini streams.

Hula hoop dancing in the hot tub for a year so i dont know why it would be considered "sexually suggestive" all of a sudden. Twitch posted "Improving the Clarity of Our Sexual Content Policy" which stated that "this is not a change to the policy or how it is enforced" @twitch pic.twitter.com/p5b8RDtKoy — Spoopy Kitt (@SpoopyKitt) May 7, 2022

Twitch does not comment on individual bans, so it’s unclear what the two did to get suspended, but hopefully, they can figure their situation out and continue with their careers in peace.