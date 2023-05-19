Streamer accuses Twitch of permabanning her for being “Black and curvy”

Controversial Twitch streamer ExoHydraX is accusing the platform of racism and claims she was permabanned for being “Black and curvy.”

ExoHydraX has had a rocky relationship with the Amazon-owned streaming site, having been suspended multiple times in her career.

The streamer, a former competitive Call of Duty player, had previously been banned due to “sexually suggestive” hot tub broadcasts and even for including a link to OnlyFans in her Linktree.

Now, the streamer has been banned yet again, this time seemingly for good – and she’s accusing the site of having double standards as it pertains to what is allowed on the platform.

Streamer says Twitch banned her despite being “fully dressed”

In a series of videos posted to Twitter, ExoHydraX claimed that she wasn’t doing a hot tub stream when she was permabanned and was just sitting down talking to chat.

“I was not even in a bikini. I was fully dressed,” she said, revealing she was wearing a red tube top and black shorts. “I did not turn once with this outfit! Not once. You know why I didn’t turn? Because I knew they would ban.”

She went on to say that even though she didn’t turn, Twitch took issue with the fact she is “curvy and Black” before referencing content from White streamers that didn’t result in any action taken.

The banned streamer added another video showing off another content creator doing squats with a mirror to focus on her rear end, something that ExoHydraX says would never have been allowed on her channel.

“You’ve been bullying me for years,” she blasted. “I’m scared to do hot tub streams because of you. Even when I don’t turn around, you still find a way to permaban me! For what?”

Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, so it’s unlikely they’ll make an exception in this case, but interestingly, this is the second time she has been “permabanned.”

Previously, the streamer was banned for eight months straight before being allowed back on the site. Will history repeat itself? Only time will tell.