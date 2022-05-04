Twitch streamer banned for “testing new policies” with week of bikini streams

A Twitch streamer has been banned after “testing new policies” on the platform with a week’s worth of bikini streams. Twitch does not, in fact, have any ‘new’ policies, but the content earned them a ban nonetheless.

Twitch has a very stringent set of rules and guidelines that they expect broadcasters to abide by, but sometimes certain circumstances fall into gray areas.

One gray area that became prominent throughout 2021 was bikini-clad hot tub streams, because contextual rules allowed swimwear to be worn when at a pool, beach or hot tub.

They became so popular on Twitch, that the platform even introduced the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs & Beaches’ category, much to some viewers’ dismay. That said, many streamers would wear a bikini or beachwear and subsequently face bans, causing some debate over where the line is.

Advertisement

This is something streamer Pinkie wanted to put to the test to kick off May 2022, with a week’s worth of bikini streams.

Read More: Japanese Twitch streamer banned for baring it all amid karaoke session

“Was planning on doing bikini streams for the rest of the week to see if Twitch’s new policy on it would mean I’d get banned, turns out it did,” she said in the May 3 tweet. “Got 3 day banned already.”

lol was planning on doing bikini streams for the rest of the week to see if twitch's new policy on it would mean I'd get banned, turns out it did! got 3 day banned already 😅 — Pinkie (@ItsPinkieTV) May 4, 2022

While Pinkie will only have to wait a few days to get back on the platform, it doesn’t seem to bother her all that much that she’s not allowed to stream.

Which policy she was testing remains unclear, as there are no new Twitch policies regarding bikini streams. However, one respondent to the above tweet said that they were worried she was “showing too much,” and so violating Twitch’s policy on nudity and sexually suggestive content.

Advertisement

While Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, Pinkie believes her bikini streams to be the reason for her ban.

In 2021, Pinkie was banned after a bizarre clip of her ‘queefing’ on stream went viral, after which she said society needs to “normalize front butt flatulence.”