Twitch bans streams with “prolonged” focus on intimate body parts

Twitch has revealed that they’re no longer allowing streams that feature a prolonged focus on intimate body parts on its platform.

Since the launch of the pools, hot tubs, and beaches category on Twitch, many streamers have gone viral with various unique ways to change up their content and fit into trending ‘metas.’

The category often features streamers wearing swimsuits, with many using various camera angles to bring in more viewers.

On March 27, Twitch revealed that they are banning content that includes prolonged focus on intimate body parts.

“Our Community Guidelines are designed to help make Twitch a welcoming place. Content on Twitch is always evolving, and we want to make sure our rules work as intended and keep up with emerging behaviors,” the company said in a tweet.

“When needed, we make updates to our rules to capture those shifts in behavior, and so it’s clear to the community what is allowed.”

They went on to detail that as of March 29, 2024, content that “focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time” will no longer be allowed on the platform.

This is just the latest change made by the Amazon-owned platform in March. They’ve also updated the rewards for Hype Trains which will require a six-figure amount of money to reach.