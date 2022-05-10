TikToker goes viral after attempt to storm octagon at UFC 274 goes horribly wrong

A TikToker has gone viral after filming a woman’s attempt to storm the octagon at UFC 274 that took a turn for the worse when a security guard sent her hurtling back into the crowd.

UFC 274 was a spectacle for mixed-martial-arts fans and casual viewers alike. The biggest talking point was the fact it had one most savage knockouts in combat sports history as Michael Chandler kicked Tony Ferguson into the shadow realm.

However, another incident — one that didn’t involve any fighters at all — is now gaining traction on social media. TikToker Shriak Sharma filmed a woman’s failed attempt to storm the octagon, and it’s gone viral.

The video begins with the woman introducing herself to the camera and psyching herself up for what she’s about to do.

Then, people around her shout words of encouragement, and moments later, she jumps the barrier and dashes for it.

At first, it looks like she’s going to make it. She easily navigates her way through the crowd and reaches the octagon within seconds. Though the moment she climbs up, a towering female security guard awaits.

The next thing you see is the woman getting tossed back into the crowd like a sack of potatoes. Some nearby crowd members gasped, while others cheered and laughed as they watched her limp back to her seat.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, drawing more than 500,000 views, 60,000 likes, and almost 1,000 comments in just a matter of hours.

Many also joked that the incident had “way more action” than the co-main event fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza, which had 67 significant strikes across five rounds.