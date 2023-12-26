Twitch fans shocked as Boogie2988 unbanned days after breaking nudity rules

YouTuber and streamer Boogie2988 has had his Twitch channel reinstated only days after brazenly breaking sexual content guidelines by appearing entirely undressed on stream, coming as a surprise to many.

Boogie did not appear nude on stream out of the blue, but rather as part of the ongoing ‘implied nudity’ meta, that has been as controversial as it is popular. Streamers are attempting to circumvent the guidelines by using censor bars of private areas, while actually wearing clothing underneath.

However, in Boogie’s case, he did not wear anything underneath and was subsequently banned on December 23.

Only days later his account was unbanned early on the morning of Boxing Day, meaning the total length of the suspension clocked in at just three days.

When news of the unban reached X/Twitter, there was some bemusement.

“Holy sh*t after that they really unbanned him?! Good lord Twitch,” said streamer YouSpoonyBard.

“I’ll be honest I’m actually surprised they unbanned him,” another user commented.

Another streamer, who is indefinitely banned, called out Twitch for the unban, while their own account remains unavailable: “We saw this dude’s ball s**k! Full frontal nudity! And I’m still banned for my SFW animal vrchat avatar? This is beyond not fair! Can I please be unbanned.”

Boogie hasn’t responded to the unban himself yet, but did celebrate his imminent engagement over Christmas.