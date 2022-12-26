Hololive star Gawr Gura takes indefinite break due to health issues

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Hololive star Gawr Gura, the world’s most followed VTuber, is taking an indefinite break from streaming and all activities for health issues. The star has been hit by plenty of setbacks in the second half of 2022, but wants to rebound stronger in 2023.

Gawr Gura has shot into the stratosphere, with Hololive’s cat shark breaking all the records across two short years to become the world’s most popular VTuber. With more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube, she has unparalleled draw in the space.

However everything is being put on ice as the star announced an indefinite break from her VTuber activities and streaming, effective from December 22.

“Hololive English member Gawr Gura will be taking a break from streaming for a period of time due to health reasons,” the agency revealed.

“She will still continue to use Twitter to connect with fans. Please feel free to send her your well wishes and love. Thank you again for your patience and understanding. We look forward to her safe return once she gets better.”

“Had some chats with management and decided together that it would be best for me to take serious time for my health,” Gura added. “I want to come back strong for you.”

It comes after Gura hit a rough period of luck. First her PC was having issues, struggling to keep up with her schedule and forcing her to end many streams early. Then in the background she was also dealing with health issues, stopping her from fulfilling all her activities.

She had only streamed seven times since the start of November, with her most recent Callisto Protocol stream taking place on December 8, two weeks before the announcement of her hiatus.

The news didn’t come as a surprise, with Gura informing fans on December 16 the reason for her lack of streams was “all attached to my health so it’s stressful to deal with.”

Gura is not the only Hololive member on break, with numerous talents going on hiatus for health reasons across 2022.

Japanese stars Usada Pekora and Hoshimachi Suisei took months off across the year for surgeries, while Ninomae Ina’nis stopped streaming in October. She is set to return in early January 2023.