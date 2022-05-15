Hololive’s Usada Pekora is going on hiatus to fix health issues

One of Hololive’s most well-known VTubers, Usada Pekora, is going on a months-long hiatus to fix some of the streamer’s health issues. Peko opened up on her throat troubles in her final stream for some time on May 14.

Usada Pekora is one of the names most synonymous with Hololive. The chaotic rabbit debuted nearly three years ago, and has been going non-stop since.

Since then, she’s smashed milestones on YouTube and been one of the faces of VTubing’s rapid rise. However, just shy of her big 2 million subscriber celebration, Peko is taking a break from most activities as she battles health issues.

The streamer opened up on them in a May 14 broadcast, explaining how streaming and performing constantly has caused vocal cord damage to build up over time.

“The damage has gotten worse over time,” she said according to a translation. “My throat is still dry even after I rest. I went to a well-known hospital previously, and they told me that I have a vocal cord nodule.

“Some of you might wonder what a vocal cord nodule is. There’s vocal cords in your throat and they’re normally closed. If you talk, they bump into each other. Then, a nodule forms when they bump against each other too much, and it won’t close together properly. This leads to my throat being dry when there’s a gap, my doctor told me.”

The star VTuber says it can take up to two months to recover “if I rest and take the medicine and listen to what the doctor says.” Not risking anything, she’s taking an indefinite break until she’s fully recovered.

However, she’s not disappearing from the internet. Peko promised to keep fans in the loop on Twitter, maybe upload some short videos every now and then, and she’ll also keep up with her pre-planned activities.

“There are some projects and recordings that are already planned, so I’ll commit to those,” she added.

“I’m not sure how long it’ll take but I do want to come back as soon as possible. It might take a month or two, so I’ll upload short videos during the break so you guys don’t get bored. You won’t forget about me right?”

At the same time though, Peko said she will not make a complete return until she’s fully recovered. So, if the recovery takes longer than expected, expect to see Peko out of action for a while yet.