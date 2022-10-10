Ninomae Ina’nis taking extended break as Hololive star struggles with health issues

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Hololive VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis is taking her “longest break yet”, with the star stepping away from streaming to address health issues. She will still be doing some activities, but she needs to take time off to ensure she can come back fit and well.

Ninomae Ina’nis has been pedal to the metal since Hololive EN’s debut two years ago. However, the star VTuber has been taking more time away from streaming to try and get her health back up to scratch.

After a few missed streams recently and feeling permanently fatigued though, Ina is pulling the plug for an extended period of time. She is taking her break right after Myth’s second anniversary, citing health issues along with “burnout” as the major reasons why.

“It’s something I decided after a lot of thinking and a lot of discussion,” she told fans. “You guys may have noticed I have not been feeling very well throughout this year. Recently, since it was easier for me to go to the doctor, I figured I should nail things down and find out what’s going on.

“Even though I was trying my best to keep the stream going, I’ve reached the point where my body isn’t listening to me. I really need to take a break ⁠— I physically can’t [stream]. After streams I was just so tired I couldn’t get the basic stuff I needed to do done.

“The last year and a half, I was like ‘you know what? This is a good chance to test my limits.’ Even if I felt a little sign of ‘you should take it a bit easier’, I just kept going. But there comes a point where you have to slam your feet on the brakes.”

She dove into a few specifics too: “Even when I was athletic back in the day… I just naturally had a higher heart rate than general. Usually it does jump around a lot. It’s just natural, it’s not because I’m not exercising ⁠— I mean, that too recently.”

There are two things to clear up right off the bat though. One is Ina is not graduating, she’s just taking a long break. The second is she’s not going completely offline ⁠— she’s just not streaming. She’ll partake in other activities and still be active on Twitter.

“On the bright side, it’s only going to be a break from streaming. I will still be around. I just need time to recover when there’s actually sunlight outside and make it to my appointments. As much as I want to believe people can be awake at night, they usually aren’t,” she laughed.

It’s also a good chance for Ina to evaluate her lifestyle and make some changes to come back stronger. She wants to improve her eating habits, get good sleep, and get some exercise so she can have fewer complications in the future.

Self-care is important and Ina wants to find that balance: “It’s a break where present Ina probably beats up past Ina and tries to get better lifestyle habits. What I’ve learned about myself is if I don’t hard slam on the brakes, it’s not going to get better.

“Even though I stream at a relatively regular time every day, there are times I have to wake up at ungodly hours for a meeting or a stream.”

Ninomae Ina’nis is not the first Hololive member to take an extended hiatus in 2022 due to health reasons. Usada Pekora and Hoshimachi Suisei were sidelined for a number of weeks due to throat issues, while Laplus Darkness stepped away from streaming while battling a number of illnesses.

While she isn’t going away forever ⁠— and will still have some projects going on in the background ⁠— Ina acknowledges it’ll be “the longest break” she’s taken so far. At the end of the day though, things will get better: “I’m just really crossing my fingers I’ll be able to nail down all the problems.

“From what I’ve been discussing with my doctor, it will get better but with more lifestyle changes as well as not being like past Ina ⁠— forgetting to eat or sleep.

“I won’t give an exact date because I don’t want to be able to make the date in case stuff does turn out for the worse, but it’s up to me. It takes a lot of self-discipline and restricting myself from doing bad habits and not thinking about my health.”