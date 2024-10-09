Ninomae Ina’nis stops Hololive activities due to ongoing “logistical issues”

Hololive EN member Ninomae Ina’nis, better known as Ina, has stopped all of her activities after “internal logistical issues” prevented her from streaming or posting on social media.

The popular VTuber shared on X/Twitter that she will not be streaming or posting on social media for the time being: “Hi guys, I have a bit of bad news. I really tried and I really fought for it, but due to the company’s internal logistical issues, I will not be able to post on social media, stream, etc. until further notice.”

She expressed deep regret over the decision, admitting, “There were a lot of things I was planning, a lot of things I was participating in, but I most likely will have to cancel everything for the time being. I am really upset, but there’s nothing I can do right now,” Ina stated before later apologizing that she couldn’t give her fans a more detailed explanation.

Hololive Production reposted Ina’s message shortly after, elaborating, “As Ina has mentioned, we are working to fix some unforeseen logistical issues that are unfortunately affecting her streaming and social media activities.”

They also revealed that Ina’s manager would be operating her social media until the VTuber’s “unforeseen logistical issues” are resolved. In the meantime, all posts from her manager will explicitly state as much to avoid misleading or confusing fans.

Naturally, her supporters were concerned and began to fear the worst, as Amelia Watson graduated from Hololive on September 30, just nine days prior to this post. As such, there was a growing worry that Ina could follow her genmate and become the latest Hololive member to leave.

However, this looks unlikely to be the case, as Ina insisted in a follow-up post, “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere! I’ll talk to you guys sometime next week!!”

As for what these internal issues are, no official statement provided describes or outlines the specific problem. Some fans have speculated that it is related to Visa issues or something financial, but these are strictly conjectures and nothing more.

Given how Hololive usually handles situations like these, you shouldn’t expect too much more information to be provided and instead stay patient and look forward to Ninomae Ina’nis’ return next week.