Hasan says he would switch to YouTube once “chat culture” improves

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Popular political and just chatting streamer HasanAbi says there’s “no chance” he moves from Twitch to YouTube unless the platform’s “chat culture” improves.

Over the past couple of years, YouTube and Twitch have vied for some of the top streamers to take residence on their platforms. YouTube has signed megastars like TimTheTatman and Ludwig, but Twitch continues to dominate the streaming scene with xQc and Asmongold.

However, with the recent announcement that Twitch would be discontinuing the 70/30 sub-revenue split, viewers expected some of their favorite streamers to make the switch to YouTube. But since the announcement, we have yet to see any big names jump from the purple ship.

One streamer, HasanAbi, has had fans speculating that they will be switching to YouTube following the end of their Twitch contract. But Hasan has cleared up these rumors on a recent stream when he was asked about changing platforms.

Hasan says there’s “no chance” he goes to YouTube

During a stream on October 31, Hasan was asked by a viewer whether there was a chance he would ever switch to YouTube. He replied, “There is no chance I will go to YouTube. Ludwig has talked about this already. YouTube’s community functionality is not there yet. It is a worse experience for [viewers] overall.”

On a number of occasions since his switch to YouTube, Ludwig has made commentary regarding how streaming compares on both platforms. While he enjoys the freedom YouTube has given him to make more extravagant content, the functionality of streaming on the platform is lacking.

“Moderation is worse overall. The chat culture is worse overall. There’s no actual sense of community overall. You say ‘go to YouTube’, but there’s nothing there,” Hasan stated.

While he doesn’t have plans to switch anytime soon, he did say those cards aren’t completely off the table. “If YouTube’s chat culture was better then I would experiment. I would do it.”

At the time of writing, Hasan is in the top five most subscribed channels on Twitch with almost 54,000 active subscribers. And when looking at where his subs are coming from, a large portion is made up of Twitch Prime subscribers. So from a monetary standpoint, it makes sense for Hasan to want to stay on Amazon’s streaming service.