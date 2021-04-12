Hailey Bieber hits out at “invasive” paparazzi on Dixie D’Amelio’s talk show - Dexerto

Model Hailey Bieber was the first guest on TikToker Dixie D’Amelio’s new and improved YouTube talk show, and the pair talked about some of the most invasive experiences they have had as a result of the paparazzi.

Along with the launch of the second season of her YouTube talk show, Dixie D’Amelio announced a series of guests that will appear in upcoming episodes. One of the most notable names was Hailey Bieber, and fans were excited to see what the pair would talk about.

While existing in very different worlds, the pair are both hugely recognizable and are often followed by paparazzi. Dixie has been vocal in the past about her frustration with paparazzi, criticizing them for sitting outside her home and waiting for her to emerge.

The TikTok star took the opportunity to ask Hailey about her own experiences.

“Paparazzi is such an interesting thing to me because I really don’t understand it, and I think it’s a really really weird, invasive thing,” Hailey said.

While she explained she could understand it from a fashion photography perspective, she added that it’s different when they’re being “invasive and disrespectful.”

Hailey told Dixie about an experience she had just the night before, where she was leaving somewhere with her husband Justin, and a male photographer was lying on the ground, pointing the camera up. She was wearing a short skirt at the time, and she explained that the experience made her uncomfortable as people have previously taken and published photos of her underwear.

She continued: “People used to come up to me and do stuff to me like that when I was 19 like, ‘are you pregnant?’ And I’m like, ‘who do you think you are asking a 19-year-old about being pregnant.’ So weird and invasive, a grown man is asking me at 19 if I’m pregnant. It is weird. And it should not ever be nonchalant, like ‘oh it’s fine, I’m okay with it’ because it’s not okay.”

Dixie recalled her own bizarre story, where she was asked if she was “gonna go virgin to the alter” while getting into the car. She added that it’s “frustrating” as she “[tries] to be so nice to everyone because if it’s put on the internet they’re gonna be like, ‘oh she’s horrible, why isn’t she talking to them.”

Viewers loved seeing the two stars talk candidly about their experiences in the spotlight, and are already looking forward to the next episode of the Early Late Night Show.