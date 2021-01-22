Logo
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio slam “super weird” paparazzi for camping outside their homes

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:20

by Connor Bennett
Charli and Dixie speak to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Cosmopolitan

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have called out the “super weird, super uncomfortable” practices of paparazzi following them and camping outside their homes. 

With the success of TikTok around the globe, a new batch of social media stars have been born, but perhaps, there have been none more successful than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie. 

The pair have a massive fanbase across TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, and obviously, that means they attract media attention too.

However, it seems as if some paparazzi have been overstepping their boundaries, with the sisters calling them out for sitting outside their houses. 

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

It came during the January 21 episode of their 2 Chix podcast as the pair got into things that have really been grinding their gears, with the paparazzi camping outside their homes being a big one. 

“Something that’s been grinding my gears – paparazzi. Kevin, Josh, this is for you guys – please stop waiting outside my house,” Charli said. “Super weird, super uncomfortable, super big invasion of privacy. Home is supposed to be a safe space, not where you have people waiting for you. Super weird, thank you.”

Dixie added that whenever she leaves her apartment, she’ll see paparazzi illegally parked outside, and they’ll follow her when driving. “They used to be really chill, we’d be like ‘hey, not right now we’re just sitting outside’ but now, I feel like since everything is closed, and they’re getting zero content from anyone, they kind of know our routine now,” she added.

Topic begins at 0:30

Dixie further noted that it’s quite “scary” in Charli’s situation, as her home is all glass and so there’s plenty of ways to look inside, if they wanted to do so. 

TikTokers have called out paparazzi before overstepping boundaries, with some being called out for “stalking” the D’Amelio’s in particular, even when they’re not doing much at all.

Whether or not they change after being called out by the sisters remains to be seen, but, maybe they’ll back off a little bit.

Vinnie Hacker lashes out at “manipulative” fans after TikTok fame

Published: 22/Jan/2021 7:20

by Andrew Amos
Vinnie Hacker
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

Vinnie Hacker

Vinnie Hacker has spoken out about the problems of TikTok stardom, saying some of his fans are “manipulative” and “controlling.” He echoed the sentiment that nobody is perfect, and that people should “live life and learn from it.”

The role models and idols of today appear almost out of nowhere thanks to social media. The medium also leads to a host of those celebrities being quite young.

One of them is Vinnie Hacker. The TikToker has over 5.7 million fans on the platform, as well as 2 million on Instagram. However, life in the limelight has come with its own set of problems. Hacker feels like he’s been forced to live to unreasonable standards put by his fans.

“Why do some people want to control my life. Telling me who I can and can’t talk to. Saying that you’ll only allow me to be with “this person.” Grow up. Don’t be manipulative,” he said in a TikTok.

“You preach against manipulation and then go on and make sure that they live a life that’s satisfying to you and not them. One mistake and a person’s career is over in this area of work.”

@imnotvinnie♬ Sunset Lover Night Trouble – SelteMemset

“In the eyes of the internet, people are subjected to be role models. And people say to not set unnecessary standards for others, but wouldn’t you think a life without mistakes and growth and perfection is more of a high standard than learning and growing?”

He also said that once you get thrown into the social media machine, you can’t really pull yourself out. Ultimately, these stars live and die by their fans’ judgment.

“Once it gets past that breaking point to where someone becomes relevant, the assumptions come and get dragged along with them. Privacy is invaded and people try to tell them how to live their lives. You end up not being your own person, but the internet’s person.”

These comments come as Hacker takes a break from Twitch streaming to focus on his personal life.

“Taking a break from streaming for quite a while. I don’t really feel to explain. A lot of personal stuff, on top of the unfortunate stuff that happens whilst streaming. Something always goes wrong. I might begin again, I might not,” he said.