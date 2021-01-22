Charli & Dixie D’Amelio slam “super weird” paparazzi for camping outside their homes

Social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have called out the “super weird, super uncomfortable” practices of paparazzi following them and camping outside their homes.

With the success of TikTok around the globe, a new batch of social media stars have been born, but perhaps, there have been none more successful than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie.

The pair have a massive fanbase across TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, and obviously, that means they attract media attention too.

However, it seems as if some paparazzi have been overstepping their boundaries, with the sisters calling them out for sitting outside their houses.

It came during the January 21 episode of their 2 Chix podcast as the pair got into things that have really been grinding their gears, with the paparazzi camping outside their homes being a big one.

“Something that’s been grinding my gears – paparazzi. Kevin, Josh, this is for you guys – please stop waiting outside my house,” Charli said. “Super weird, super uncomfortable, super big invasion of privacy. Home is supposed to be a safe space, not where you have people waiting for you. Super weird, thank you.”

Dixie added that whenever she leaves her apartment, she’ll see paparazzi illegally parked outside, and they’ll follow her when driving. “They used to be really chill, we’d be like ‘hey, not right now we’re just sitting outside’ but now, I feel like since everything is closed, and they’re getting zero content from anyone, they kind of know our routine now,” she added.

Topic begins at 0:30

Dixie further noted that it’s quite “scary” in Charli’s situation, as her home is all glass and so there’s plenty of ways to look inside, if they wanted to do so.

TikTokers have called out paparazzi before overstepping boundaries, with some being called out for “stalking” the D’Amelio’s in particular, even when they’re not doing much at all.

Whether or not they change after being called out by the sisters remains to be seen, but, maybe they’ll back off a little bit.