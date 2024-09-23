Tulsa King Season 2 slammed for “cringe” cameo in Episode 2

Tulsa King Season 2 is finally here, but the second episode of the new season is getting roasted for one especially hard-to-watch cameo.

Taylor Sheridan’s mobster series is back on screens, starring Sylvester Stallone as Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The show is known for its exploration of Tulsa’s fictional criminal underbelly, which is probably why nobody expected to see country-rap star Jelly Roll show up in Episode 2.

But that’s exactly what happened, and fans aren’t too pleased with the Tulsa King cameo. It all takes place during a scene in which Dwight is hosting an opening party for a hot new club, The Even Higher Plane.

Who should walk in but Jelly Roll, who Dwight naively calls “Jelly Fish.” The two have a brief conversation (which, apparently, was ad-libbed by Stallone), before Jelly Roll heads to a recording booth in the club and sings his song ‘I Am Not Okay.’

Well, based on responses after the episode, the viewers weren’t okay, either. The scene is being slammed for being “cringe” and “awkward,” since the show stops dead for the two characters to have a conversation while onlookers watch in awe.

As one Reddit user said: “Gotta say, the whole party with Jellyroll was incredibly cringe, everyone standing around smiling and laughing was absolutely awful.”

“Nothing about that made any f**king sense at all lol. Completely took me out,” wrote another, while a third agreed: “Still love the show but holy sh*t. It had all the energy of a ‘special appearance’ on a TGIF show.”

Another admitted: “I literally fast forwarded that part. It was too cringe.”

“It felt really out of place and basically just written in for Jelly Roll to show up. They could’ve come up with a better way to incorporate him if that’s what they wanted,” said one comment.

Evidently, the real-life Jelly Roll is a huge fan of Tulsa King. As executive producer Terence Winter said (via USA Today): “Jelly Roll’s schedule is crazy busy, but he’s a major fan and we found this window. It all came together very quickly. We were thrilled to have him knock it out.”

For more, take a look at the Tulsa King filming locations.