Joey Swoll intervenes after gym-goer accuses member of yelling at her

Joey Swoll stepped up for a gym-goer who accused a man of yelling at her during her workout, leading Crunch Fitness to revoke his membership.

TikToker Cassidy Davis went viral after she accused a Crunch Fitness member of yelling at her during her workout.

“All of a sudden I hear someone yelling, and I take out my headphone again. I realize this man is yelling at me,” she said in shock after her workout.

Cassidy then explained that while waiting to use the machine she was on, the gym member continued to yell: “What the f is wrong with you, how dare you be texting while I’m waiting. This is ridiculous. All you hoes just be text, text, texting.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the aggression she faced, the TikToker told the man that she’d finish her last set and allow him to use the machine afterward. But, his alleged harassment persisted. “I’m so done with you. Why don’t you just do yoga class if you need to relax and text,” she recalled him saying.

Article continues after ad

After her claims went viral on TikTok, gym influencer Joey Swoll intervened and stated the member should be kicked out of the facility immediately.

Article continues after ad

“That’s NOT ok for him to treat you that way. You have every right to do what you want for the few minutes between sets. Management should IMMEDIATELY remove him. You handled it better than most would,” Joey commented.

Cassidy went on to report the man to Crunch Fitness management, leading them to revoke his gym membership.

“Thank you for allowing me the time to get back to you. The member you had an incident with is no longer a Crunch member. He will not be someone you will have to interact with again in our gym,” Crunch Fitness said in an email. “As stated, this is not a behavior that is tolerated, and we continue to strive to create a safe and fun environment for our Crunch Fam.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once all was said and done, Cassidy thanked both Joey and all of those who supported her through the uncomfortable situation.

And, while Joey might have played a hand in Crunch Fitness’ decision to ban said gym-goer, it’s not the influencer’s first time stepping in to stand up for someone who had an uncomfortable workout.

Notably, he’s been known to go viral for specifically intervening with bad gym etiquette – especially after a gym-goer mocked a disabled athlete during their workout in March.