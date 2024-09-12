Makeup artist thrown out of wedding for filming TikToks during ceremony

A day that was supposed to be intimate for a bride and groom turned into a viral debacle when the bridal party’s makeup artist overstayed their welcome.

While her intentions were good, the bridal party’s makeup artist, who goes by the TikTok handle ‘thekeylookllc,’ shared several apology videos detailing what happened at the September 7th wedding.

Not only that, but the bridal party also shared their opinions of what happened by defending the bride who hasn’t made a statement yet.

Though the makeup artist quickly deleted her apology and explanation, plenty of TikTokers were able to repost what was initially shared.

During one of her videos, the makeup artist of five years addressed how she specifically stayed to film the wedding party for the ‘fiancé anthem’ TikTok trend. She said she decided to stay for the entire wedding once she heard the bride say she hired a separate content creator instead.

Though the bride mentioned how the groom didn’t like TikToks, the makeup artist persisted as she followed the wedding party from the moment she met them to the moment she was kicked out.

Before getting the boot, the makeup artist filmed additional behind-the-scenes shots like the first look at the bride’s gown. The bride and groom walking down the aisle after their nuptials, and close-ups of the venue before guests had seen it.

She even stood in the aisle during the vows, filming during an “unplugged” ceremony, which means all phones must be put away.

“I am so sorry for any of the stress that I caused you behind the content that I posted,” the makeup artist said on TikTok after realizing she had upset the wedding party. “To all the bridesmaids and the bridal party, I am so sorry to any stress that I have caused you. I never meant for this to get out of hand the way that it did.”

After going viral, part of the bridal party took to TikTok to slam her for being “disrespectful” and violating the bride’s boundary.

“She wasn’t contracted to be a content creator… When she started taking content that was taking away from the hired photographers and videographers content is when we started to have a problem with it,” a bridesmaid said.

She added that the bridal party didn’t step in sooner in the day because they didn’t want the intervention to get physically violent.

“We just thought an adult could read the room and that’s not what happened,” the bridesmaid said before saying that multiple guests said the makeup artist “lacked self-awareness.”

Though the bride of the wedding hasn’t addressed the controversy, the bridesmaid said she plans to do so after returning from her honeymoon.

