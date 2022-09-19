HAchubby breaks down as she reveals Sliker took thousands from her

Twitch Streamer HAChubby shares her take on the recent events involving Sliker, who apparently scammed her of thousands of dollars. She despairs on stream, weeping over the betrayal. But Mizkif interrupts the stream by saving her day.

On September 18, Sliker released an apology video regarding the events surrounding the alleged scams. The streamer has been called out on multiple occasions of money extortion targeting his loyal viewers or other streamers.

In his apology video, he stated “I used to gamble a lot of my money. Basically, all my Twitch money,”

The Twitch streamer continues, “I would come across streamers and ask them if I could borrow money. I wouldn’t give them the reason obviously. Because it was gambling I would lie to them.”

Twitch: ItsSliker Sliker publicly apologized for his actions

HAchubby’s conflict with Sliker

HAChubby was among the people Sliker borrowed money from. She lost thousands of dollars to the streamer. While on stream, she tells the viewers what she went through, sharing the messages between Sliker and herself.

“Sorry hachu, really really really really sorry. I have a huge problem right now,” Sliker writes to Hachu. He blames it on the depression, while also stating he “doesn’t have much from stream.”

Hachu replies, “Look, I believe you’d at least try to pay me back. I’m still in a tough situation paying off a lot of debts, and I really need the money.”

After showing the text to her viewers, she begins breaking down on stream.

“Money doesn’t matter at the time. I’m just sad because he didn’t think about me. He just didn’t give a f**k about me.

“I thought he was my friend.”

Hachu cries while sharing her side of the story, clearly hurt by Sliker’s attitude towards her as a friend.

But thankfully, Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo helps HAchubby out.

Mizkif Donates thousands to HAchubby

During HAchubby’s stream, Mizkif donates to her the full amount owed from Slicker.

Upon receiving the donation, HAchubby exclaims, “What? Why?!” She grabs onto her hair, clearly shocked.

“That’s Sliker’s fault! Why you give back to me, why you?

“You don’t have to pay me! It was Sliker fault!”

Mizkif quietly stares at the screen, watching HAchubby’s reaction.

After the initial reaction, Mizkif tells his viewers why he gave HAchubby the money.

Not only did he know HAchubby needed it, he also mentions he “saw the thing xQc would do. And that is this.”

For context, xQc stated he’d reimburse 50% of those who were scammed by Sliker.