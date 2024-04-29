Joey Swoll reveals heart surgery scare doctors had “never” seen before

Joey Swoll has revealed a recent medical scare after a “routine” procedure went awry. In for a “30-45 minute” operation on his heart, the influencer was left under the knife for six hours in a situation his doctors claimed to have “never seen before.”

Swoll is now safely at home resting up after a devastating stroke of poor luck left him needing a “miracle” to make it out unscathed. Originally heading into Hoag Hospital in California for a “routine” heart surgery, the procedure didn’t go as planned, leading to a six-hour panic in which doctors tried to remedy the issue.

During the operation, an angiogram on his heart, a process intended to check blood circulation and spot any blockages, Swoll revealed how a “piece of the tool” the doctors used, ended up detaching and falling off “inside [his] heart.” As you would expect, this greatly complicated matters.

Swoll was only woken up six hours later, after the medical team entered his body “through both sides of [his] groin and [his] wrist” in order to retrieve the detached object. “It was a miracle,” Swoll told his legion of fans online.

“The doctor has never seen this happen before,” the mega-popular fitness influencer continued, before assuring fans he’s now back home and resting up.

“Feeling great but just very physically and mentally beat up. I still feel like I’m on that table looking up at the beige ceiling and bright light as I lie there helpless.”

While obviously not how the procedure was meant to go, Swoll did reveal the diagnostic procedure has shown his heart to be “the best it’s ever been. I’m 100% for the first time in years.” Swoll then thanked the medical staff for their work.

For now, Swoll is eager to get back on the work grind, but not before some crucial rest. In the meantime, the tool that became detached in his body is “being sent in for diagnostics and a full report.”

No doubt, Swoll will share further details when he gets the full report, having outlined how his “main concern is this never happening to anyone again.”