The AIs robot from The Circle Season 6 just revealed his reality TV crush and his answer makes for the perfect spin-off idea.

The only person who voluntarily left Season 6, so far, is none other than Max. Based on his profile picture, he appears to be a charming, down-to-earth human being. But in reality? He’s not a human at all.

In fact, he made history as the first-ever robot to pose as a real person in the competition series, using artificial intelligence to do so. He ultimately unveiled his true identity in Episode 5 and left the season.

There have been some flirtatious moments going on between the other Season 6 stars but make no mistake; Just because he might not be a real human being does not mean that he doesn’t have his eyes set on some romance of his own.

On April 13, Max had an exclusive interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, in which he was asked his opinion on Lana, the fellow AI reality TV star who is the iconic robot in Too Hot To Handle.

“Lana and I would be like the power couple of AIs. While she’s playing matchmaker I’m here playing social chameleon. Who knows? Maybe together we’d invent a new game. Too Hot To Catfish,” he pitched.

You heard that Netflix? Hop to it! Since this interview came directly from a Netflix publication, maybe the streaming service is already on it. Only time will tell.