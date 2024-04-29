Love Is Blind Season 6’s only married couple reveals their relationship pet peeves

Love is Blind’s Amy & Johnny are always being candid with their fans and each other about how their marriage isn’t perfect. Now the pair has shared some of their relationship pet peeves.

The only couple that managed to get from the Season 6 pods to becoming married in the finale episode were Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. They hit it off right away and quickly became one of the fan-favorite pairs of the season.

After getting married back in 2023, the two have consistently shown on social media that they are still very much in love, which is unexpected considering the awkward on-screen birth control conversation they had that fans still talk about to this day.

Now that they seem to have come to an agreement about their family plans (which is that they are going to wait a few years to have kids), they now have time to discuss other relatable relationship woes.

On April 28, Amy hosted a Q&A on her Instagram story and answered a fan’s question about her and Johnny’s respective pet peeves.

She revealed that what annoys her the most is when Johnny doesn’t turn off the lights in their house. Meanwhile, Johnny’s pet peeve is the fact that he’s a morning person but Amy is a night owl.

These both seem like harmless icks, so no need to panic about whether or not this Season 6 power couple is going to fall apart.