Walmart going viral for incredible vintage heart cakes at jaw-dropping prices

Customers were astounded by the skill of Walmart’s corporate bakers upon ordering their trendy vintage heart cakes – but the biggest shock was the price.

We’ve seen several viral videos of Walmart’s viral birthday cakes circulating TikTok over the years. Most recently, a woman came upon a hilarious mistake when the chain messed up her order in a pretty big way.

She explained the instructions for the cake in her order, writing “Aries Baby (Small, cursive, and in the middle of the cake.)” The bakers took things a little too seriously though – and wrote out the directions on the cake, word for word.

Article continues after ad

Now, another woman went viral after she purchased a vintage-style cake from Walmart – but this time it was for all the right reasons.

The vintage heart cake has become a big trend in 2024, with tons of reels and TikToks on social media platforms. These cakes are called “vintage” or “retro” because they’ve actually been around for centuries. They’re known for their extravagant, over-piped designs and “can be traced back to the French Rococo style of the 1700s – an age known for its ornate and gilded designs.”

Article continues after ad

As a reflection of the time-consuming process behind decorating these kinds of cakes, they tend to be quite expensive. Independent bakers will typically charge upwards of $125.

Article continues after ad

This is why TikToker, Dynastinichelle, is going viral, as she managed to grab one of these from Walmart for only $17.98.

The cake was white, modeled in a heart shape with edible pearls and piping detail. The middle of the cake said “Aries Angel” in cursive letters.

“I ordered it Thursday morning and the cake was ready on Friday, like at 2:30. Don’t spend that money on a cake. This cake was $17.98,” said Dynastinichelle.

With the video eclipsing 1 million views, many are astounded by the low price.

“Girl it looks identical to mine from my birthday and that was $80,” one wrote, clearly impressed.

Article continues after ad

“That cake decorator has skill! She should open her own business,” another chimed in.

“How did you get the cake to be heart-shaped? I’m trying to customize my sister’s cake and I only see circle shapes. Please help,” one wrote in.

Article continues after ad

Though it’s classified as a ‘custom cake,’ the heart shape isn’t an option on the store’s website. So, if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to make a visit to the store just like Dynastinichelle did.

The customizable cakes from Walmart cost anywhere between $15.98 – $68.76 – depending on size.

Walmart isn’t the only place where people can grab some birthday bargains. Back in December, a woman’s $30 Costco birthday party had viewers obsessed.