Jeweler reveals one-of-a-kind MrBeast YouTube Play Button complete with custom box

A jeweler on TikTok has gone viral after showing off a custom YouTube Play Button for MrBeast alongside a matching box featuring the YouTuber’s logo.

A jeweler by the name of TraxNYC on TikTok has gained notoriety over the last year as he and his team continue to make high-end items for some of the internet’s biggest influencers.

TraxNYC has made custom items for Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime drink, including a branded pendant and the solid-gold bottles that the influencers used for an event in November 2023.

Now, Trax has unveiled a one-of-a-kind YouTube Play Button for MrBeast complete with nods to his Feastables brand, his YouTube channel, and more.

“MrBeast challenged us to make a play button, so we made it,” they said in the TikTok video before showing MrBeast.

After flipping the custom item over, the man opened up the back and revealed MrBeast’s YouTube channel, a mold of Donaldson wrapped in saran wrap, as well as another mold of the YouTuber dressed as Willy Wonka from the iconic chocolate factory video.

TraxNYC even went as far as making a custom blue and pink box for the custom piece that displays MrBeast’s logo on the front.

The man said: “We wanted it to be a surprise for Jimmy. Unfortunately, we never got a chance to deliver it to him.”

MrBeast has yet to respond to the video, but many took to the comments to tag the influencer as a way to try to get his attention. We’ll update this article if he responds.