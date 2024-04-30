FaZe YourRage says FaZe “fell off” and that change is necessary as new members announced

FaZe YourRage has slammed the state of the organization, claiming that it “fell off” in recent years but that upcoming signings and radical changes promise a shift in content for the once-iconic brand.

The drama surrounding FaZe Clan continues, with relatively new FaZe member YourRage not holding back his thoughts and feelings on the state of the organization during a recent livestream.

FaZe YourRage joined the clan back in August, 2023, the content creator skyrocketing in popularity in part due to his friendship with another major streamer in Kai Cenat.

During an April 29 Kick stream, FaZe YourRage was constantly being asked by his chat to talk about the state of FaZe today, with many viewers also sharing their thoughts on the recent relaunch spearheaded by Banks. Straight off the bat, YourRage admitted that he anticipates things getting “even worse” before they get better.

“Let’s be honest… However fallen off you think Faze is, it’ll be even worse. That sh*t gets no traction right now. I know it’s not all about views but it’s about entertaining your viewers at the end of the day. If that is the case then damn Faze fell the f**k off. They still doing the same sh*t. Get with the time’s brother, nobody gives a f**k about sniping bro.”

FaZe YouRage then directed his words to his chat, claiming that there is “no winning” when it comes to pleasing viewers.

“All those people f**king crying about sniping and sh*t. I don’t understand this sh*t is fun to me but apparently, other people don’t f**king agree. And you don’t either because you’re in the comments f**king crying. You’re just a crybaby in the comments. You don’t give a f**k about a quick scoping montage no more.”

Lastly, FaZe YourRage slammed some of the original members of FaZe Clan, taunting them by stating he’d be open to a match in the future, his newer squad versus the original members.

“I won’t lie these OGs are f**king old. I get my FaZe squad you get your FaZe squad. I got my FaZe squad that is signing this week. 5 v 5 run it, I don’t give a f**k, you’re losing.”

At the time of writing, no other FaZe Clan members have reacted to FaZe YouRage’s comments. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation further develops.