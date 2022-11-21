What does the purple circle mean on Snapchat?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

While using Snapchat, you have probably encountered some users’ profiles inside a purple circle, but what does the purple circle mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Snapchat is still one of the easiest ways to connect with your friends, allowing you to send each other pictures, videos, and more, as well as post to your story for selected groups to see.

While using the app, you have likely seen that some of your friends, or profiles you might see in the quick-add feature, have purple circles around their Bitmoji or profile.

If you are confused about what these purple circles mean on Snapchat, here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Neelabh Raj Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What do the purple circles mean on Snapchat?

While purple circles on Snapchat could have different meanings depending on the section of the app they appear in, one thing that it often indicates is that the user who has the circle around their profile has uploaded a story.

When clicking on the Stories tab, you will be able to see friends, as well as people who you haven’t yet added, with purple circles around their pictures.

If you see a purple circle with a lock next to it, this indicates that you have been added to someone’s private story. This means that only you and a select group of people that the uploader has chosen will be able to view the story.

