Entertainment

Teenage YouTuber Wesley Wang makes history in major Hollywood film studio deal

Eleni Thomas
Wesley Wang directing stillInstagram: Wesley Wang

19-year-old Wesley Wang has made history as the youngest person to be signed to direct a feature-length film by a major studio, his award-winning short film ‘nothing, except everything’ set to be adapted into a full-length movie.

19-year-old YouTuber and content creator Wesley Wang has made history as the youngest person to ever get signed by a major film studio to direct a feature-length project. The film in question serves as an adaptation of Wang’s own short film, ‘nothing, except everything’.

Wang made his short during his senior year of high school. After uploading to his YouTube channel in September 2024, ‘nothing, except everything’ went viral on the streaming platform, the project going on to win the Grand Jury Prize at Indianapolis’s Indy Shorts Film Festival.

According to an exclusive from Deadline, the rights to adapt Wang’s short film was a close battle, one that saw four major studios battle it out. However, TriStar recently closed the deal, with Wang set to adapt his short for the big screen as writer and director, with Darren Aronofsky‘s Protozoa Pictures set to produce.

The official synopsis for the short film reads as the following: “A graduating high schooler navigates a world of seemingly inevitable chaos by finding order in the number 7.”

The full short can be viewed on Wang’s YouTube account or down below.

While an achievement in itself, Wang’s new title as the youngest director to be signed by a major film studio is just one of many groundbreaking accomplishments for the budding Hollywood star. 

Wang is an 11-time national chess champion and currently studies at Harvard, one of the most prestigious schools in the world. Wang’s other short films include projects such as Faces, Eve, and Mute.

At the time of writing, there are no actors attached to the feature film adaptation or any indication of when the project will be released.

About The Author

Eleni Thomas

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. Having completed her Bachelor's in communication (Journalism) at RMIT University, Eleni is now a Senior Writer for the Dexerto Australia team. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it) and a lover of the zombie genre, Eleni covers gaming, entertainment as well as TV and movies for the site. She is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

keep reading
YourRAGE joins FaZe
Entertainment
FaZe YourRage says FaZe “fell off” and that change is necessary as new members announced
Eleni Thomas
moistcritikal-slams-kick-n3on-car-crash
Kick
MoistCritikal slams Kick over “illegal” content after N3on’s hit-and-run ban
Virginia Glaze
Love Is Blind's Amy and Johnny
Reality TV
Love Is Blind Season 6’s only married couple reveals their relationship pet peeves
Je'Kayla Crawford
Max from The Circle and Lana from Too Hot To Handle
Reality TV
The Circle’s Max shoots his shot at this Too Hot To Handle star
Je'Kayla Crawford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.