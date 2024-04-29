Kick bans N3on after hit & run incident on stream

Top Kick streamer N3on has been banned from the platform after being involved in a hit & run incident on the streets of New York.

The 19-year-old content creator was streaming from the passenger seat of a Lamborghini while the driver repeatedly swerved through New York traffic, until the car collided with a vehicle.

The driver, New York street racer Squeeze Benz, immediately took off, leaving the scene of the collision behind and pulling off of the main road, while N3on repeatedly asked to be dropped off.

Squeeze Benz is a street racing content creator known for pulling off dangerous and often illegal manoeuvres in New York, which he then posts to TikTok with a censored face.

Article continues after ad

Earlier in the stream, he and his colleague were seen reassuring N3on that no reckless driving would be taking place, and that they did not want to be a “brand risk”, as N3on raised the concern that streaming reckless driving would be a breach of Kick terms and conditions.

Article continues after ad

“We’re just going to go on a little ride along with the other BMWs, give you a little taste of the New York car culture. If things get crazy, you just stay stop and we pull over right there.

“We don’t want to be a brand risk, we want to look good, we want to work with you in the future, and we want to work with everybody else, so we’re not trying to look risky or look like criminals.”

Article continues after ad

This seemed to reassure N3on, who later promised on stream: “This isn’t reckless driving, this is 100% ok to do on Kick.”

However, N3on’s account on Kick was shut down shortly after the hit-and-run ended, with his channel page showing only a 404 error. It has not been restored at time of writing.

N3on was also banned from Kick temporarily earlier this year in March, though the reason for that ban was not made clear.