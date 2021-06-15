H3H3's Ethan Klein slams Dream critics claiming he "catfished" the internet - Dexerto

H3H3’s Ethan Klein called out Dream fans for being upset over how he allegedly looks in real life. The comedian slammed viewers for “fetishizing” the 20-year-old Minecraft YouTuber after he was doxxed.

It’s been a whirlwind month for Dream. He came under fire on June 9 for comments he made about his community not being racist which led to #DREAM_OUT trending on Twitter. Following the backlash, users then claimed to have doxxed the content masked creator and leaked a supposed photo of him in real life.

While the picture has not been verified and the YouTuber has denied that it’s him, some fans have accused the Minecraft sensation of “catfishing” his fans. Comedian Ethan Klein of H3H3 responded to the situation and defended Dream from fans who had “bizarre” expectations of the entertainer’s physical appearance.

H3H3’s Ethan Klein calls out Dream fans upset over “catfishing”

In June, users claimed to have leaked Dream’s identity, posting images of what they allege to be the person behind the iconic smiley face mask. H3h3’s Ethan Klein addressed the incident in a June 15 upload and slammed viewers trying to cancel the YouTuber for “catfishing” when Dream’s privacy had potentially been violated.

“They’ve apparently found the real picture of him, that doesn’t look at all like his avatar. Now the fans are trying to cancel [Dream] for catfishing. It’s like dude, he NEVER asked you to fetishize him. He never asked you to come try and find his true identity,” he said. “There’s a reason why he’s trying to hide his face, and clearly because you guys!”

The podcast host continued, “He’s canceled by his own fans for not being the cute boy they thought he was. I’m sorry, you shouldn’t have messed up your own fantasy then.”

(Topic starts at 3:42)

The comedian ended his rant by mocking viewers who he argued wanted to date the Minecraft star. “Look, he doesn’t want you to know who he is. “Oh, he catfished me!” HE’S NOT TRYING to f**k you. What do you not understand about that?”

While the host had been critical of Dream in the past, he defended the 20-year-old and related to the situation after being doxxed and even swatted himself. “I understand he’s a public figure. But come on, just let the guy play Minecraft.”