Who are Girth N Turf? Angry Ginge’s EA FC Pro Clubs with Wayne Rooney, Speed & more

Girth N Turf FC have taken EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs by storm. Featuring YouTubers such as Angry Ginge, iShowSpeed, Yung Filly and Chunkz, as well as Wayne Rooney and other huge names from the world of sport and music – the newly established team shows no signs of slowing down soon.

Created by YouTubers Angry Ginge and Yung Filly in March 2024, Girth n Turf has gone viral after they attracted a mouthwatering line-up of influencers and sporting stars during their meteoric rise in popularity online.

But who are Girth N Turf FC? Here is all you need to know about the Pro Clubs team taking over the internet.

Article continues after ad

Who are Girth N Turf FC?

Founded by YouTubers Angry Ginge (Morgan Burtwistle) and Yung Filly (Andres Felipe Barrientos) in March 2024, Girth N Turf FC is a Pro Clubs team on EA FC 24 made up of influencers and sporting stars.

The team have rapidly climbed the ranks and now play in the Elite Division having successfully won Division 1, securing their promotion to the top tier within the online format of the game.

Article continues after ad

Although initially started by Angry Ginge and Yung Filly during a live stream, the club now boasts a line-up of some of the biggest names in both the influencer and sporting world.

Girth N Turf have amassed a huge following in such a short space of time, with their main account on X (formerly known as Twitter) surpassing 100,000 followers in less than 30 days.

Article continues after ad

So, who are the main names involved with the team? And how did Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney end up signing for Girth N Turf?

All Girth N Turf Pro Clubs signings

After Yung Filly and Angry Ginge created the club, Girth N Turf quickly attracted some of the biggest names in the YouTube community.

The signings of Mark Goldbridge, Pieface (Jack McDermott) and Chunkz (Amin Mohamed) quickly made people sit up and take notice of what was going on.

But the club didn’t stop there, as they set their sights beyond the world of YouTube with the addition of Luke Littler to their ranks.

Article continues after ad

The 17-year-old burst onto the darting scene by making it all the way to the finals of the World Darts Championships at the beginning of 2024, despite playing in the competition for the first time at the age of just 16.

Article continues after ad

The teenager swapped darts for a controller as he played a pivotal role in helping the team achieve promotion into Division 2.

After Littler, YouTuber Behzinga (Ethan Payne) became the club’s newest recruit – days before IShowSpeed also joined the ranks as the big names just kept on coming.

British rapper Aitch also joined Girth N Turf, but it did not take long before he announced that he was handing in his notice to leave the club over what he saw as undue criticism over his performances.

Yet the team had one hell of a signing lined up in the wings waiting to take his place …

Article continues after ad

Wayne Rooney signs for Girth N Turf

You would be forgiven if you thought the announcement was a joke at the time, but Girth N Turf stunned fans when they announced that Premier League Hall of Famer, Wayne Rooney, would be joining the team.

Article continues after ad

Rooney’s arrival has produced some of the most iconic moments in the club’s brief history, as it didn’t take long for the former Manchester United and Everton striker to star in a series of viral clips.

After taking issue with Pieface’s accent (McDermott is from Plymouth in the southwest of England), Rooney then called Angry Ginge a “ginger c***” live on stream after he was told he could come back and play as long as he wasn’t “s*** again.”

Article continues after ad

The latest incident, however, saw Rooney fall foul of a prank where Angry Ginge had convinced him that the team had training in the morning.

The 38-year-old was left waiting for a training session that never took place, even going as far as to tell his wife that he could not help take their kids to school due to the commitment.

Girth N Turf are growing rapidly in size and popularity as fans wait with bated breath to see which big name signing will be next to join the club.