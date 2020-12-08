Logo
Entertainment

Griffin Johnson trolls FaZe Jarvis after leaking Addison Rae’s number

Published: 8/Dec/2020 7:14

by Brad Norton
Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson next to FaZe Jarvis
Instagram: GriffinJohnson / YouTube: FaZe Jarvis

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis Griffin Johnson

FaZe Clan’s Jarvis ‘Jarvis’ Khattri has come under fire for accidentally leaking Addison Rae’s phone number, leading to backlash from some of the biggest TikTok stars like Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall.

Jarvis is never one to stay out of the spotlight for all too long. Whether it’s good deeds for the community or getting banned on multiple social media platforms, he’s always striving to be the center of attention.

His YouTube channel follows that same mentality, with many of his videos pushing boundaries for the sake of content. The latest idea was to message 100 fellow YouTube celebs and ask for a simple dare.

Barely a few minutes into the video, however, and Jarvis had already run into some issues without realizing. The fifth person on his list was Addison Rae. Given that he’d already been in contact prior to the video, some personal information showed up, revealing her phone number in the original edit.

Naturally, it didn’t take long before TikTok personalities fired back at him. The leak went completely unnoticed while recording, but Rae’s partner Bryce Hall made sure Jarvis couldn’t live it down.

“You’re an idiot,” he bluntly tweeted on December 7. Just moments later, fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson has followed up with a more thoughtful response. There were no words in his reply, just a meme that clearly had some effort put into it.

While Pokemon cards are a huge trend again, Johnson decided to put Jarvis on one of his own. A ‘fake’ card for that matter. The meme has Jarvis at his most viral moment, crying in response to his permanent Fortnite ban.

It also includes some key stats like 200 in the “aimbot” category for aiming “every freaking shot.” Another power is simply the “banned cry” which would have this theoretical Pokemon crying “for like an hour.”

Clearly, the two were frustrated by Rae’s personal information being leaked online. Though Jarvis wouldn’t let them have the final word. He replied to Hall’s tweet before quickly deleting it seconds later. “So we’re both cheaters then,” the since-removed post said.

This could be the end of the beef, but there’s always a chance the internet personalities continue butting heads over this issue. Rae is yet to make a comment on the leaks, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if that changes.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.