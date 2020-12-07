 FaZe Jarvis & LA Mission donate over $5000 in gifts to family in need - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

FaZe Jarvis & LA Mission donate over $5000 in gifts to family in need

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:19

by Alan Bernal
faze jarvis
FaZe Jarvis

Share

FaZe Jarvis

The holidays came early for a lucky family who was brought over $5,000 in gifts by FaZe Clan’s Jarvis, with the help from Los Angeles Mission, to bring festive joy to those in need.

The collaboration aimed to spread the holiday cheer to those less fortunate in these trying times. As a prominent representative of the FaZe brand, Jarvis linked up with the organization to pull off giveaway and stock up one family for the season.

Jarvis rallied his army of nearly 500,000 Twitter followers to join the initiative with the LA Mission and try to give back to the larger community.

“Very blessed to team up with The LA Mission to help families in need this year,” Jarvis wrote on Twitter. “Thousands are in need and it’s super important to give back in times like these. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference.”

faze clan jarvis
FaZe Clan
Jarvis delivered thousands of dollars worth of gifts to those in need.

The initiative hooked up a family with everything from a TV, headphones, and more to stuff underneath the Christmas tree, or tear into right there and then.

For people like Jarvis, 19, these initiatives are a routine since he and his older brother, FaZe Kay, have been giving back to those around them for a long time.

“Rather than having a typical advent calendar filled with sweets growing up, Jarvis and Kay had a calendar where one day was a gift to them… and the other was a day of giving back to people in need in their community,” FaZe said in a statement of the initiative.

Having over four million subscribers on YouTube, Jarvis has a ton of reach to spread positivity with his fans. With his viewers giving him so much, he sat down for a livestream with one young fan to spread the holiday cheer as we wind down to Christmas.

faze clan la mission jarvis
FaZe Clan
Jarvis met up with a fan online for his LA Mission initiative.

The LA Mission is an organization that looks to help men, women, and children in need through personal assistance and spiritual counseling which has impacted many lives.

Jarvis and the LA Mission have championed an initiative to see more people taken care during the holidays and will hope to keep the good vibes through the season.

Entertainment

Ludwig ‘saves’ Christmas on Twitch with DMCA-free Holiday album

Published: 7/Dec/2020 20:27

by Bill Cooney
Ludwig

Share

Twitch

Smash Melee star Ludwig Ahgren has released a full, six-track Christmas album that he’s offering DMCA-free to fellow streamers for the holidays.

Back in October, Twitch began sending out new DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown notifications to influencers before deleting their VODs that contained copyrighted music.

Almost every big streamer that’s brought the subject up has been critical of what’s going on, but there are no signs of the new policy stopping anytime soon.

In an effort to end the year on a good note (literally), Ludwig revealed on stream that he produced an entire DMCA-free Christmas album to bring some holiday cheer back to Twitch.

“Chat, I did not go out of my way to record six songs so I could play copyright-free Christmas music called, ‘A Very Mogul Christmas,’ and release it on my YouTube channel,” the streamer joked as he pulled the album up. “Can you guys relax? I wouldn’t do something like that. Okay, I might have done it.”

And did he ever. With some help from “Ex-Ex girlfriend” QTCinderella, the two managed to make every track on the roughly 20-minute collection sound like they’ve been doing this for years.

Channeling his inner lounge singer, Ludwig starts off strong with a version of that old classic “The Christmas Song” that would make Bing Crosby proud,  followed by a “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with QT. The full tracklist is below:

  1. The Christmas Song
  2. Baby, It’s Cold Outside ft. QTCinderella
  3. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
  4. Last Christmas
  5. Little Saint Nick
  6. All I Want For Christmas Is You

“Some of the songs are OK,” Ludwig laughed. “If you guys will remember, maybe seven, eight months ago, I told you guys this idea Slime had where I recorded this Christmas album, and then play it quietly in the background until people figure it out. Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long, you guys figured that s**t out quick.”

It doesn’t take much to imagine kicking back, turning on a cozy fireplace video, and letting this play in the background as you enjoy a nice glass of eggnog, even if it was made by a couple of streamers in their spare time.