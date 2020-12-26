Logo
Griffin Johnson confirms his Spotify was hacked after ‘DIXIE’ song appeared

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:10

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson side by side
Instagram: dixiedamelio / imgriffinjohnson

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were left baffled after a song appeared on his Spotify account called ‘DIXIE,’ though he revealed later that his account had actually been hacked.

Griffin Johnson is a popular social media star who found popularity via TikTok, with his account now sitting at over 10 million followers.

Earlier this year, Griffin and fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio ended things with each other, and she has since moved into a new relationship with Noah Beck. However the transition was not totally smooth, Griffin calling his ex out in the form of a diss track, much to Dixie’s frustration.

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

So it wasn’t all too out of the ordinary when a new release popped up on the star’s Spotify account entitled simply ‘DIXIE’ in all caps. However, upon giving the track a listen, fans quickly realised that it likely wasn’t Griffin behind the strange tune.

The star took to Twitter on December 26 to clear up any misunderstandings. “My Spotify is hacked btw,” he said. “I don’t even have premium so enjoy my account lol.”

He also made sure to clear the air with Dixie, the subject of the song’s title, tagging her in his tweet and saying, “no worries Dixie I learned the first time,” followed by some lighthearted emojis.

This is by no means the first time that a TikTok star has found themselves subject to a hack, with Charli D’Amelio having her Spotify and VSCO accounts compromised in the past, and just recently with Dixie’s TikTok account being temporarily deleted after a hack.

Fans made sure to send support Griffin’s way online after the incident, one fan saying expressing their frustration that the star “suddenly [got] hacked and hated on for something he didn’t even do,” to which Griffin replied, “it runs in my DNA.”

At the time of writing the song remains live on Griffin’s Spotify, though it is hoped that he will be able to recover his account soon to remove the unexpected new release.

Mizkif stuns maids with incredible $10,000 Christmas gifts

Published: 26/Dec/2020 9:48

by Joe Craven
Mizkif next to $10,000 gift
YouTube: Mizkif

Mizkif

Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has stunned fans with his generosity after giving his maids an incredible Christmas gift – $10,000 in cash. 

Mizkif has earned himself a reputation as one of the most generous characters on the streaming platform, regularly engaging in incredibly benevolent gestures.

Last Christmas, Mizkif bought two young girls their Barbie Dream House after spotting them in Walmart. It was part of his ‘Toys for Kids’ campaign, which smashed its $3,000 target incredibly quickly, going on to raise over $5,000.

This year, following on from the rough 2020 many of us have endured, he decided to say thank you to his maids in a unique and truly special way.

Mizkif live
YT: Mizkif
Mizkif has developed a reputation as one of the most benevolent figures on the streaming platform.

In a Christmas Eve YouTube video, he revealed that he gifted his maids $10,000, to say thank you for their hard work across the year and wish them a very happy Christmas.

It’s one of the most heart-warming videos you could imagine watching, he explained that he wanted to give something back to those who “clean up after him, and work around the clock for him”.

“There’s people out there that can use this money more than me,” he said. “And I felt to myself like I am not giving back enough.”

In a follow up tweet, the 25-year-old thanked his fans, saying: “Thank you guys for everything, you’re the reason why I can do this”.

He also shared a text message he received from his maids, which reads: “I cannot stop thinking about you and your generosity. I’m still in shock and it feels unreal. I do not have the words or enough hugs to express how thankful I am to you… You have always been so kind and appreciative of the work that we do.”

Many were touched by the incredible kindness on display in Mizkif’s video, as he once again reiterated his standing as one of the nicest guys on Twitch.