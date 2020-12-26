Griffin Johnson confirms his Spotify was hacked after ‘DIXIE’ song appeared

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were left baffled after a song appeared on his Spotify account called ‘DIXIE,’ though he revealed later that his account had actually been hacked.

Griffin Johnson is a popular social media star who found popularity via TikTok, with his account now sitting at over 10 million followers.

Earlier this year, Griffin and fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio ended things with each other, and she has since moved into a new relationship with Noah Beck. However the transition was not totally smooth, Griffin calling his ex out in the form of a diss track, much to Dixie’s frustration.

So it wasn’t all too out of the ordinary when a new release popped up on the star’s Spotify account entitled simply ‘DIXIE’ in all caps. However, upon giving the track a listen, fans quickly realised that it likely wasn’t Griffin behind the strange tune.

griff is your Spotify hacked?? pic.twitter.com/1KeI6AzR56 — chloe🦋⁹⁸⁸| jads and griffin are superior (@chloexhossler) December 26, 2020

The star took to Twitter on December 26 to clear up any misunderstandings. “My Spotify is hacked btw,” he said. “I don’t even have premium so enjoy my account lol.”

I don’t even have premium so enjoy my account lol — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) December 26, 2020

He also made sure to clear the air with Dixie, the subject of the song’s title, tagging her in his tweet and saying, “no worries Dixie I learned the first time,” followed by some lighthearted emojis.

😂😂😂 — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) December 26, 2020

This is by no means the first time that a TikTok star has found themselves subject to a hack, with Charli D’Amelio having her Spotify and VSCO accounts compromised in the past, and just recently with Dixie’s TikTok account being temporarily deleted after a hack.

Fans made sure to send support Griffin’s way online after the incident, one fan saying expressing their frustration that the star “suddenly [got] hacked and hated on for something he didn’t even do,” to which Griffin replied, “it runs in my DNA.”

it runs in my DNA — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) December 26, 2020

At the time of writing the song remains live on Griffin’s Spotify, though it is hoped that he will be able to recover his account soon to remove the unexpected new release.