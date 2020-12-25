Not a Content House apologizes after sweepstakes results spark backlash

Popular TikTok content group ‘Not a Content House’ has issued an apology after the group delayed in revealing winners of their sweepstakes, stirring up backlash among fans.

TikTok, much like YouTube before it, has fully embraced the ‘content house’ lifestyle. Boasting such groups as the ‘Hype House,’ the ‘Sway House’ and even the ‘Club House,’ it seems that these collectives are taking over the app — but one of them has caught a case of controversy just ahead of the Holiday season.

The ironically named ‘Not a Content House’ is currently facing speculation from its fans and critics alike after holding a sweepstakes for two lucky winners to come visit the group’s all-female crew in their LA home.

However, the House had promised to reveal the winners of the sweepstakes on December 23 — something that hopeful contestants were quick to notice when the 24th dawned and no news was released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTACONTENTHOUSE (@notacontenthouse)

An Instagram tea page broke the news from one such hopeful, which, unsurprisingly, sparked confusion and outrage among fans.

That’s not all; it seemed that the House had even deleted their post initially announcing the sweepstakes, further enraging fans who had reportedly paid for their chance to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Not a Content House member Ava Tortorici quickly uploaded a video in response to the backlash, announcing the winners of the contest and apologizing for their tardiness in revealing the sweepstakes results.

“We are really sorry about the delay,” Tortorici said of the situation. “I know that you guys have been waiting to see if you won or not.”

She also acknowledged the current health crisis and claimed that they would try to make the trip as safe as possible for the two travelers — but the announcement isn’t putting critics at ease, who are urging the House to delay the trip until things have become safer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTACONTENTHOUSE (@notacontenthouse)

Still others are criticizing the sweepstakes winners, who many commenters are claiming only won their spot because of their looks.

Not a Content House was formed in August of this year and features a slew of high-profile female TikTokers in its ranks, although some eagle-eyed detectives have noticed that the House’s Instagram page has apparently unfollowed its newest member, Pami, in wake of all the sweepstakes drama.

Not a Content House has yet to speak further on the situation at the time of writing.