Not a Content House apologizes after sweepstakes results spark backlash

Published: 25/Dec/2020 0:34

by Virginia Glaze
Not a Content House under fire for sweepstakes
YouTube: Not a Content House

Popular TikTok content group ‘Not a Content House’ has issued an apology after the group delayed in revealing winners of their sweepstakes, stirring up backlash among fans.

TikTok, much like YouTube before it, has fully embraced the ‘content house’ lifestyle. Boasting such groups as the ‘Hype House,’ the ‘Sway House’ and even the ‘Club House,’ it seems that these collectives are taking over the app — but one of them has caught a case of controversy just ahead of the Holiday season.

The ironically named ‘Not a Content House’ is currently facing speculation from its fans and critics alike after holding a sweepstakes for two lucky winners to come visit the group’s all-female crew in their LA home.

However, the House had promised to reveal the winners of the sweepstakes on December 23 — something that hopeful contestants were quick to notice when the 24th dawned and no news was released.

 

An Instagram tea page broke the news from one such hopeful, which, unsurprisingly, sparked confusion and outrage among fans.

That’s not all; it seemed that the House had even deleted their post initially announcing the sweepstakes, further enraging fans who had reportedly paid for their chance to win.

Not a Content House member Ava Tortorici quickly uploaded a video in response to the backlash, announcing the winners of the contest and apologizing for their tardiness in revealing the sweepstakes results.

“We are really sorry about the delay,” Tortorici said of the situation. “I know that you guys have been waiting to see if you won or not.”

She also acknowledged the current health crisis and claimed that they would try to make the trip as safe as possible for the two travelers — but the announcement isn’t putting critics at ease, who are urging the House to delay the trip until things have become safer.

 

Still others are criticizing the sweepstakes winners, who many commenters are claiming only won their spot because of their looks.

Not a Content House was formed in August of this year and features a slew of high-profile female TikTokers in its ranks, although some eagle-eyed detectives have noticed that the House’s Instagram page has apparently unfollowed its newest member, Pami, in wake of all the sweepstakes drama.

Not a Content House has yet to speak further on the situation at the time of writing.

Dixie D’Amelio hits back at accusations of “controlling” Charli

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:39

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio hits back at Charli D'Amelio controlling rumors
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Critics are accusing TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio of “controlling” her little sister, Charli, after a video of the two went viral online — but Dixie is having none of the negative rumors about her family dynamic.

The D’Amelio family has become the internet’s version of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians,’ with TikTok fans far and wide tuning in daily to view Charli and Dixie’s social media content.

However, it seems that quite a bit of gossip has stirred up amid the D’Amelio’s TikTok reign, with some users finding the family’s behavior unacceptable — while others are accusing Dixie of “controlling” her younger sister.

One Twitter user posted a video that showed the two sisters filming a ‘White Elephant’ gift exchange with Chase Hudson, who Charli seemed to applaud as he stood up from the sofa they were sitting on together.

 

Dixie then reached over to grab Charli’s hands to stop her from clapping — an action that has many TikTok fans confused and concerned about their relationship.

“Dixie should support Charli and stop controlling her,” the poster wrote. “It’s her life, she can love whoever she wants. If she feels the need [to] cheer, she can cheer for him.”

Luckily, Dixie was quick to shut down the accusations, as summed up in a particularly pointed series of Tweets shortly thereafter.

“Not like it was my video and she was being extra on purpose because she knows I hate loud noises,” she explained in a quote retweet of the clip.

“I’m convinced no one on TikTok has siblings,” she continued. “Or everyone must have a perfect sibling relationship, because me getting annoyed with Charli is NOT allowed.”

Thankfully, it seems that Dixie’s comments are being met with sympathy from fans, who were similarly quick to point out that it’s quite normal for siblings to get on each other’s last nerve.

Dixie isn’t the only one dealing with haters lately, either; Charli has also hit back at critics accusing her of “running out of ideas” for her videos, as summed up in the tweet below.

It seems that, despite all the drama surrounding their family dinner episode, the D’Amelio sisters are getting used to shutting down rumors and asserting their own power over the out-of-control narratives that pop up about them online.