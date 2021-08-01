MoistCr1TiKaL challenges Markiplier and JackSepticEye to hilarious pole dancing challenge

After realizing he wasn’t the “cream supreme” of pole dancing on YouTube, Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White challenged Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach and Sean ‘JackSepticEye’ McLoughlin to a hilarious pole dancing challenge.

MoistCr1TiKaL is a man of many talents. Yes, he’s a YouTube and Twitch star. However, he’s now added pole dancing to his repertoire, apparently.

After posting a video of him busting some moves in a pole dancing class, Critikal claimed he is a “pole dancing god” capable of producing “the greatest pole dancing of all time.”

However, after realizing Markiplier and JackSepticEye had a crack at it first and feeling threatened by their skills, he realized he wasn’t the “cream supreme” of pole dancing on YouTube and challenged them to a duel.

“I’m not considered the cream supreme of pole dancing on YouTube. That title belongs to two men, Markiplier and JackSepticEye,” he said.

“I’m not going to take this sh*t lying down. I challenge you [guys] to face me in the pole dancing thunder dome. Do you have what it takes?”

Then, he proceeded to show them his signature move before claiming that he is Leonardo Da Vinci and “the pole is his canvas”.

“I can do things on it that most human beings can’t even imagine,” he said. “And I’m ready for war.”

Markiplier and JackSepticEye haven’t responded to the challenge yet. However, the pressure on them to accept it is growing after thousands of fans left comments expressing the desire to make it happen.

Could pole dancing challenges be the new YouTube trend in 2021? If hot tubs could take off on Twitch, there’s no reason why this couldn’t. But we’ll have to wait and see whether the current title holders heed the battle call.