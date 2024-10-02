How old is Nara Smith? Fans shocked by TikToker’s age after birthday celebrations

TikTok star Nara Smith shocked many fans after revealing her age in her birthday celebration video. So, how old is she?

Nara Smith rose to global fame with her popular cooking videos. She has over 9.8 million followers on TikTok, where she often shares videos of herself preparing meals from scratch.

The content creator is married to fashion model Lucky Blue Smith and is the mother of three children: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou Smith. She’s also a stepmom to Lucky Blue’s daughter from a previous relationship.

While fans are used to seeing the influencer cooking homemade meals for her family, they were left completely shocked when she revealed her age in a recent birthday video.

How old is Nara Smith?

Nara Smith is 23 years old. The TikTok star was born on September 27, 2001.

A video of the influencer celebrating her 23rd birthday with her family went viral, amassing over 11 million views. Fans couldn’t believe how young she was, causing the revelation of her age to trend on X/Twitter.

“I don’t care what anybody says Nara Smith is NOT 23 she’s at least 35 years old to me,” one person wrote. “Nara Smith is the same age as me best believe I have a bday freak out scheduled,” another said.

“Nara Smith is out here at 23 with four kids, a hot husband, and a thriving career,” a third added. “Meanwhile, I’m 22, unemployed, vibing with depression, and spending my parents’ money like it’s a personality trait.”

“Happy 23rd birthday Nara Smith I (respectfully) cannot wait to see what happens when your prefrontal cortex finishes developing,” another shared.

This isn’t the first time Nara has gone viral this year. In August, she sparked controversy when she was labeled a “tradwife,” a term for someone who embraces traditional gender roles and marriages. However, she responded by stating that she does not see herself that way.