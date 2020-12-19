Logo
Nessa Barrett responds to Sunny Malouf’s new single about Josh Richards

Published: 19/Dec/2020 16:26

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Nessa Barrett/Josh Richards/Sunny Malouf

Singer Sunny Malouf has left fans – and Nessa Barrett – reeling after releasing a shock single about a 2019 summer romance with Barrett’s boyfriend, fellow TikToker and singer Josh Richards.

Malouf’s highly anticipated single, entitled ‘Disposable’, has finally been released to most major streaming services, with a release to Spotify pending. She made the song in collaboration with music producer Tre Wright and her mentor – former boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The 16-year-old previously said in an interview with The Teen Magazine that there would be no music video accompanying the track, as Malouf emphasized that she wanted people to “focus on the lyrics of the song”.

Now, in a series of videos posted to her social media platforms, the former Team 1o member has shed some further light about what the song is about – and made a shocking revelation.

 

She said in a video on Instagram: “I wrote this song because I was left heartbroken. I had a fling in the summer of 2019 with a guy and then he ghosted me. He left me for another girl.”

Explaining that her experience is “something so many girls go through”, Malouf explains that this song is “her story”.

“If you really want to understand what I went through, listen to ‘Disposed’,” she said.

In this Instagram video, which was released on Wednesday 16 December, Sunny teased in the description that “the truth” would be revealed on Friday.

In turn, it seems that the musician has certainly delivered on that promise, as on Friday 18 December she uploaded a TikTok entitled: “Exposing who I wrote my song about”.

In this video, Sunny revealed some shocking news: “I wasn’t going to reveal who this song was about, but this is my story. This song is about Josh Richards.”

“I’m not afraid to say he left me heartbroken,” Malouf continued.

TikTok star Josh Richards, 18, has been in an on-0ff relationship with fellow social media star, Nessa Barrett, since the start of 2020. However, speculation about the two had been rife since mid-2019 and reach fever pitch that August, where Richards admitted in a Q&A that he had a crush on Barrett.

Could this then mean that Barrett is the mystery girl that Richards ended his fling with Malouf for?

Either way, the TikTok star has made it clear that she is unimpressed with the revelation. When TikTok drama page TikTok room reposted Malou’s revelation, Barrett commented on their post saying: “lol what [sic]”.

Has the drama surrounding this song only just begun?

YouTuber Pyrocynical slams ‘lying’ accusations over grooming scandal

Published: 19/Dec/2020 16:01

by Luke Edwards
Pyrocynical on YouTube

After he denied allegations of grooming a 15-year-old, English YouTuber Pyrocynical has called a public Google Document, which aimed to dispute his claims, “disingenuous.” 

On October 29, commentary YouTuber Pyrocynical was accused of grooming Twitter user Ivory Rasmus when they were 15 and he was 19. He promptly denied the allegations in a video posted to his channel, where he said: “[The] accusation is 100% false and incredibly irresponsible.”

Ivory Rasmus described Pyrocynical’s response as “a perfect representation of why victims don’t come out about their experiences” and added: “My hope with talking about this on a public platform was that I could progress the conversation around weeding out exploitation of minors.”

Since then, a statement written by a YouTuber called ‘Turkey Tom’ has been released, which refutes the claims made by Pyrocynical and “debunk every common counter-argument” made against Ivory Rasmus.

Pyrocynical condemns ‘lying’ Google Doc

In his latest video, Pyrocynical reiterated that the allegations were “categorically untrue”, and said: “I truly believe that the evidence I provided was enough, and for a time it was.”

He described the Google Doc as “poorly written”, adding: “This Google Doc is disingenuous, manipulative, and it fails to include so much of my original statement.

“It makes insane assumptions based on limited and broken evidence.”

Pyrocynical described their exchanges as “fantasy role play” and added: “There was no sexual interest. There were no nudes exchanged, his name, his appearance, just weren’t important to me.”

Pyrocynical denied he was aware of the accuser’s age when soliciting images.

However, Pyrocynical admitted he was “negligent” in failing to verify Ivory Rasmus’ age. “I may have been young myself, but I was still old enough to know better.”

“I had absolutely no idea he was 15.”

While he continued the correspondences with Ivory Rasmus when he turned 16 – the legal age of consent in the UK and in Ivory’s home state of Pennsylvania – he added that he didn’t see the age gap as unethical because “it was just fantasy, furry garbage.”

“I didn’t want anyone to find out I was a degenerate and into this furry, role-play s*** – anyone would be embarrassed by that.

“[The document] is a severe case of tunnel vision, trying to right a perceived wrong.”

Pyrocynical apologized to Ivory directly, admitting: “It was stupid of me to message people about this furry stuff without taking into account the influence of my platform.”

Ivory Rasmus is yet to comment on Pyrocynical’s response.