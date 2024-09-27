What is the ‘work doppelgänger’ trend? ‘I am Drew I am Danny’ song goes viral

TikTok users brought an old social media trend back to life, one where they show off their work friend who looks similarly to them.

The ‘work doppelgänger’ trend began as early as January 2021, with many TikTokers reigniting it in September 2024.

A doppelgänger’ is a “ghostly counterpart.” While these non-biological twins are real, the eerie resemblance between the two people has shaken some viewers.

To partake in the trend, TikTok users and the person who looks most like them, pose in front of the camera and lip sync the audio, “I am Drew, I am Danny, and we are not the same person.”

The audio is from a song titled ‘We Are Not the Same Person’ by Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden, which came out in May 2019.

While doing the trend, duos break into a simple criss-cross dance move with their arms. Many participants also look cheekily into the camera, knowing that their similarities will surprise others.

TikToker ‘jordanlitzz’ had many viewers fooled when she posted her ‘work doppelgänger’ video. She and her coworker looked strikingly similar to each other, leading her to even reassure some viewers that she wasn’t lying.

“Wait, y’all are twins, right?” asked a viewer. “No,” the TikToker responded.

“How Long did it take your coworkers to tell you apart?” questioned TikTok’s official account.

TikTok user ‘irelandklee’ also went viral for their take on the trend. “Work doppelgänger (all the customers and coworkers think we’re the same person),” she said.

“Coulda fooled me!” exclaimed a viewer.

TikToker ‘sinnersinnerchxdinner’ also had her viewers fooled with her ‘work doppelgänger.’ “I know you confuse the customers on the daily,” commented one.” She then responded, “We sure do!”

“These are getting scary,” wrote another mistaken viewer.

Apart from the ‘work doppelgänger’ trend, TikTokers are also partaking in “rejection therapy” where they put themselves in uncomfortable situations in order to boost their confidence in the long run.